The Powerful Jelly Roll Lyric That Helped Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Get Through His Serious “Bouts With Depression”

Besides helping usher in a new era of country music, Jelly Roll continues to help those in need. No matter the fame that surrounds him, the country singer always finds ways to give back to the community. It could be a donation or simply sharing his story with those who found themselves on the wrong side of the law. And if that wasn’t enough, his discography comes packed with powerful lyrics that even helped Dwayne Johnson find his way through depression.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although a massive movie star, Johnson revealed he struggled with depression throughout his life. Like many, the former wrestler looked for ways to combat the negative thoughts. And thankfully, he found a safe place thanks to Jelly Roll. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor said, “I was going through a hard time at that time — he didn’t even know it, because we didn’t know each other.” He continued, “That was one of my bouts with depression, and I was struggling, and I was really wobbly. I was trying to balance a lot, we were pregnant with our second baby … my older daughter, she was long distance, I was trying to film a movie. There was a lot going on.”

With the stresses of life adding up, Johnson pointed to Jelly Roll’s 2017 song “Only.” Reciting one of his favorite verses, the star said, “What if the darkness inside of me has finally taken my soul?/ What if the angels in heaven were sent to take me home? Would they fight through the demons that I have in my life?/ Lord, I’m believing eventually see the light.”

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Shares His Honest Thoughts on Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and Morgan Wallen After Losing to Them at the CMA Awards]

Jelly Roll Considered Dwayne Johnson “One Of The Greatest Personalities”

Letting the lyrics hang for a moment, Johnson told Kelly Clarkson, “That really moved me and touched me. We got in contact with each other and I told him what it meant to me. We didn’t know each other but became really good friends. That’s my boy, and I love that guy.”

Although helping Johnson with his depression, Jelly Roll once explained how Johnson helped him. “He was a fan when I wasn’t worth being a fan of. By him being a fan, I was like, ‘If one of the greatest personalities of this generation — one of the greatest actors and entertainers — if he sees something in this music, maybe I’m on to something.’”

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)