3 Documentaries Every Patsy Cline Fan Should Watch

It’s been sixty years since Patsy Cline‘s career was tragically cut short when she died in an airplane crash with fellow country stars Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins. Although her life ended far too soon, Cline’s relatively small output of recordings continues to directly influence generations of fans and musicians worldwide.

If you want to know more about the woman behind timeless hits like “Crazy” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” many modern filmmakers and creatives are determined to keep her story alive. From a modern examination of her career to a collection of essential live performances, here are three Patsy Cline documentaries every music fan should watch:

1. When Patsy Cline Was… Crazy

This 2017 documentary, filmed as part of PBS’s ongoing American Masters series, offers a mix of historical facts and modern commentary. Narrated by Rosanne Cash, When Patsy Cline Was… Crazy features engaging interview segments from Wanda Jackson, Kacey Musgraves, Bill Anderson, and more, offering context on her music’s lasting impact.

2. Remembering Patsy

This 60-minute-long release from 2002 covers a brief but comprehensive look back at Cline’s life and career. Hosted by country artist Michelle Wright, Remembering Patsy is an insightful blend of archival footage of performances and commentary, including memories from Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge.

3. Patsy Cline: Sweet Dreams Still

If you are itching for a chance to see rare and largely uninterrupted performances from Cline, Sweet Dreams Still is an essential watch. Hosted by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann, this hour-long collection from 2005 allows fans to watch Cline’s career evolution, captured on film through select televised performances. The film also includes a rare interview with Cline’s husband, Charlie Dick, who died in 2015.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)