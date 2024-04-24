Watch Wynonna Judd Honor Patsy Cline With “Crazy” Performance at the Ryman Auditorium

Monday night (April 22), artists and fans alike gathered at the Ryman Auditorium to honor the late great Patsy Cline. Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline featured a star-studded lineup including Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Pam Tillis, Kellie Pickler, Crystal Gayle, and many more.

After opening remarks from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the lineup of stars took to the stage to honor Cline by putting their stamps on some of her best-known songs. Watch Judd take on “Crazy” below.

“Crazy” is a country music standard and one of Cline’s signature songs. The song came to her through a line of country music royalty. Willie Nelson wrote the song while he was working for Pappy Daily’s publishing company, Glad Music. After moving to Nashville and signing on with Pamper Music he let Hank Cochran hear the song. He played it for Owen Bradley who brought the song to Cline.

Cline recorded “Crazy” via Decca Records in October 1961 with “Who Can I Count On” as the B-side. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and No. 9 on the Hot 100, making it her highest-charting single on the all-genre chart.

Wynonna Judd Takes on Patsy Cline’s Signature Song

In the video, Wynonna Judd expressed her joy that a young member of the audience was getting to hear Cline’s music at the Ryman. A moment later, someone asked her if she was ready. “Am I ready? I was born for this stuff, man,” she replied. Then, she proved how true that statement was.

Country fans know that Wynonna has an incredible voice. That voice, paired with one of the most iconic songs in the genre’s history on one of the most hallowed stages in Music City is a recipe for gold. Judd did not disappoint with her cover.

Judd didn’t unleash the full power of her pipes during the song. Instead, she stayed restrained and injected all of the smoky, near-sensual longing that a proper tribute to Cline demanded. There’s no doubt it was a highlight of the night.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images