Honoring Patsy Cline at the Ryman: Ashley McBryde, Tanya Tucker and More To Pay Tribute to Late Legend

Before Taylor, there was Patsy Cline. The Winchester, Virginia native was one of the first country stars to cross over into pop territory with her 1957 hit “Walkin’ After Midnight.” Sadly, her star was snuffed out seemingly as quickly as it rose. On March 5, 1963, Cline died in a plane crash while flying home to Nashville from a show in Kansas City, Missouri. She was just 30 years old.

Still, Cline’s legacy remains alive and well in the 21st century. And the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s story will come to life April 22 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium with Walkin’ After Midnight: An All-Star Tribute To Patsy Cline.

📣 JUST ANNOUNCED! Join us as we honor Patsy Cline in "Walkin' After Midnight," a music event paying homage to her legend from her home stage at the Ryman on April 22. pic.twitter.com/Qjh0SYFFe5 — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) February 27, 2024

Some Big Names Will Pay Tribute to Patsy Cline

Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde and Tanya Tucker are among the star-studded roster of artists performing Cline’s music at the Ryman.

Viewers will also get a glimpse into the personal life of the woman who pioneered the “Nashville Sound.” Those who knew Cline will share stories and memories featuring the country music legend.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 1) at 10 a.m. CST.

Who Was Patsy Cline?

Born Virginia Patterson Hensley, Cline taught herself how to play the piano at about 8 years old. At 16, she left school to help financially support her struggling family.

Cline moonlighted as a singer in her free time, performing on local radio stations and entering singing contests.

Patsy Cline’s Big Break

Cline’s entire life changed in 1957, when the singer landed a place on the Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts show. Her performance of “Walkin’ After Midnight” gave her the win in the competition. After that, the song hit the country and pop charts.

Cline continued to find success in both the pop and country worlds with songs like “Crazy” (written by none other than Willie Nelson,) “Fall to Pieces” and “She’s Got You.”

Patsy Cline Supported Other Women Artists

Cline had a deep bond with fellow country trailblazer Loretta Lynn. The “Crazy” singer invited the then up-and-coming Lynn along on the road with her, giving pointers on how to style her hair, wear heels and use makeup.

Navigating the male-dominated sphere of country music gave Cline thick skin, and she helped instill that same courage in Lynn.

“After I met Patsy, life got better for me because I fought back,” Lynn said in an October 2000 interview. “Before that, I just took it. I had to… There was nothin’ I could do about it. But later on, I starting speakin’ my mind when things weren’t right.”

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images