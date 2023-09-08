The Only 2 Songs Patsy Cline Ever Wrote as Virginia Hensley

Throughout Patsy Cline‘s short career, and the nearly 100 songs she recorded from 1955 through her death in 1963 at 30, she primarily relied on a collection of some of the era’s best songwriters to deliver her hits.

Born Virginia Patterson Hensley on September 8, 1932, Cline started singing at 15 on her local radio station WINC and later appeared on the Town and Country TV series by the early 1950s. Soon after getting her first record contract with 4 Star in 1954, Cline had her first hit single “Walkin’ After Midnight,” followed by her national TV debut on Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts. Written by Alan Block and Don Hecht, “Walkin’ After Midnight” was also a crossover hit for Cline, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and No. 12 on the Hot 100.

Just four years before Patsy Cline had her biggest hits with “I Fall to Pieces,” written by regular collaborators Hank Cochran and Harlan Howard, and the Willie Nelson-penned “Crazy,” her heyday of other hits throughout the early 1960s, including “Leavin’ on Your Mind,” “She’s Got You,” and “When I Get Thru With You (You’ll Love Me Too),” was preceded by a few songs she also wrote under her birth name.

Though Cline later left the majority of the songwriting to other writers for the three albums within her lifetime—Patsy Cline (1957), Showcase (1961), and Sentimentally Yours (1962)—and the dozens of singles and other songs released posthumously, she also co-wrote and recorded two songs, credited as Virginia Hensley, in 1957.

Here’s a look at the only two songs Cline wrote before her big breakthrough.

1. “Don’t Ever Leave Me Again” (1955)

Written by Virginia Hensley (Patsy Cline), James Crawford, and Lillian Claiborne

Released on Cline’s self-titled debut in 1957, “Don’t Ever Leave Me Again” is the story of two lovers who have been separated once before but cannot stand to be left apart again, and speaks to the universal fear of abandonment and loss.

Wake up every morning, heart’s full of pain

Looked out the window and it’s pouring down the rain

And I cry, “Baby, oh, baby, don’t ever leave me again”

I miss your loving, your kisses too

Ain’t nothing on earth, I wouldn’t do for you

And I cry, “Baby, oh, baby don’t ever leave me again”

When rain starts falling and I start calling

Oh baby, how I love you

My heart is crying, I feel like dying



Baby you know, I want you so

Tell me that you’re mine till the end of time

And I cry, “Baby, oh, baby, don’t ever leave me again

Don’t ever leave me again”



When rain starts falling and I start calling

Oh baby, how I love you

My heart is crying, I feel like dying

2. “A Stranger in My Arms” (1957)

Written by Virginia Hensley, Ethel Bassey, Charlotte White, Mary Lu Jeans

Also composed under her name, Virginia Hensely, “A Stranger in My Arms” follows the slow and steady ending of a love affair, and is the second song Cline co-wrote and recorded in 1957.

“A Stranger in My Arms” and “Don’t Ever Leave Me” were also released on a posthumous Cline compilation, Encores, in 1963.

Tho’ you try you can’t conceal it

Love has brought us only storms

I can see your eyes revealin’

Your a stranger in my arms

Say goodbye to our romancing

We have lost the flame that warms

Tho’ I hold you while we’re dancing

Your a stranger in my arms

Ev’ry story has an ending

This is where our story ends

Please don’t hurt me by pretending

For lovers never can be friends

Thru the years your love will haunt me

And I’ll dream about your charms

Still I know you’ll never want me

Your a stranger in my arms

Photo: GAB Archive/Redferns