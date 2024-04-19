Patsy Cline To Be Honored With Tribute Concert Featuring First Lady Jill Biden

With her time on stage cut short, Patsy Cline solidified herself as one of the most influential performers of the 20th century thanks to hits like “Crazy”, “Sweet Dream”, and “Walkin’ After Midnight.” Spending over a decade on the road and in recording studios, Patsy not only proved her mastery of country music but she even dabbled in pop music. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, the hitmaker eventually landed a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Leaving behind such a rich history, it appears the Ryman Auditorium will host a special tribute for the star that will feature First Lady Jill Biden.

On April 22, the historic venue will showcase the rich history of Cline. The night will feature big names in music like Ashley McBryde, Pam Tillis, Hailey Whitters, Sara Evans, Kristin Chenoweth, Natalie Grant, and numerous others. But to open the celebration, Biden will be on hand to kick off the night with a special speech. With Cline not only dominating country music but changing the genre, the night is sure to be full of memorable performances.

Patsy Cline Continues To Entertain Fans Even After Death

Sharing a post about the special, titled Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline, the Ryman Auditorium gained thousands of views with comments reading, “That will be a fabulous show for sure.” Another person loved the lineup, “I love Kellie Pickler! So glad that she is getting back out and I sure would love to see this event televised. You go get um Kellie in your Red High Heals!”

Hoping to give fans an in-depth look at the life and career of Cline, the singer and the Ryman had a unique connection over the decades. Sadly, Cline’s life and career were cut short on March 5, 1963, when the plane she was traveling in crashed. According to her wristwatch, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. At the time of the accident, Cline’s plane was only 90 miles from landing in Nashville.

While passing away at 30 years old, Cline continues to shine as her legacy is immortal.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)