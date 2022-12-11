Patti LaBelle Escorted Offstage, Concert Shut Down Following Bomb Threat at Milwaukee Venue

Patti LaBelle was forced to abruptly end her show at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Dec. 10 after authorities were informed of a bomb threat at the venue.

“Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” read a statement by the Pabst Theater Group. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”

Concertgoers were safely evacuated, and The Pabst Theater Group is working with LaBelle to reschedule the show.

Tonight's @MsPattiPatti show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.



We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. — Pabst Theater Group (@PabstTheaterGRP) December 11, 2022

Shortly after the abrupt stop to her show, footage of the 78-year-old R&B legend being escorted off stage began circulating on social media after the event.

“Hold up, wait,” LaBelle can be heard saying before members of security at the venue removed the singer from the stage.

LaBelle is currently on tour through February and March of 2023 and is scheduled to guest star in two episodes of the ABC special The Wonder Years in the role of Shirley Williams, mother of character Dulé Hill. The role marks one of her many recent television appearances for LaBelle, which have included American Horror Story, Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, and more.

In 2017, LaBelle launched her own record label GPE, and released her first jazz album. Bell Hommage.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation