Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates Birthday with Anderson .Paak

Hailee Steinfeld is celebrating her birthday in style.

The hit singer and actress turned 26 on Sunday (Dec. 11), and she was surrounded by friends to celebrate the occasion. Steinfeld took to Instagram to share photos from her party, which included fancy cocktails, a table full of fine cuisine and plenty of sequins. Anderson .Paak was among her famous friends in attendance, the singer posing with him and blowing kisses at the camera as Paak shouts “happy birthday!” Another friend shared a video of the “Most Girls” singer on Instagram Stories dancing in her sequin-clad dress, while Steinfeld also posted a photo with makeup artist Patrick Ta. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Xochitl Gomez was also at the party. “Happy b day,” Gomez shared in the comment section.

“26!! Do your thing 26!!” Steinfeld captions her lively night out on the town. “26 CAN YOU DO SUM FO MEEEHHH!!!” Paak writes in the comments. “Birthday Beautyyyy,” “Levitating” co-writer Sarah Hudson praised with several heart emojis.

Steinfeld and Paak collaborated on her 2022 single, “Coast,” her first since 2020’s “I Love You’s” off her EP, Half Written Story.

“I had this idea that I should get into this bigger picture project that I have been dreaming of making,” Steinfeld told American Songwriter. “On Half Written Story, I got off my chest what I needed to, which was a range of emotions from being angry and very emotional and frustrated and sad, which I had been feeling for a while. Then, I got into this other world, and ‘Coast’ was the first song that came about.

“I began painting this picture of this ideal world, if everyone could go out and be whoever we wanted to be and do whatever we wanted to do. I wanted to create music that felt good and felt breezy, and I did the record in Malibu, which is one of my favorite places in the world. ‘Coast,’ along with a lot of the other music, is inspired by that.”

Photo: Katia Temkin; Courtesy of Republic Records