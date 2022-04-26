Patty Griffin Announces New Release: ‘TAPE’

Two-time Grammy Award-winner Patty Griffin has announced a forthcoming new release: TAPE.

The new work is a collection of rare demos and home recordings and it’s set to drop on CD and all digital platforms and streaming services on June 10.

TAPE will also be released on cassette a week later on June 17.

To celebrate the news, Griffin released the new track, “Get Lucky,” which you can check out below.

“At some point in the pandemic, I was digging through my own music streaming to relearn some of my own oldies and found something that had been compiled (perhaps by a computer algorithm) that was titled as a ‘rarities’ or ‘deep cuts’ collection,” said Griffin in a statement.

“I looked of course, and it was a pretty boring list for the most part. I later dug through some recordings I had done on cheap home recording apps, including my favorite one called TapeDeck which I’m not sure exists anymore. I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered. I dug around some more and found things from some GarageBand recordings, and then also a couple of things from an in-studio demo session in Nashville that were pretty interesting, including a duet I did with Robert Plant when we first met. It all seemed worth listening to. Back then I didn’t think so, but I do now.”

Griffin continued, “The sound quality on the majority of things on TAPE is pretty low, but the performances are what really matter to me. My home recordings are almost always my favorite recordings, as far as capturing a fresh, direct feeling. The shy introvert’s dilemma…I’ve always had a hard time creating that same feeling in a studio full of people whose talent is in sound quality.

“These songs have a feel you can only get when you’re by yourself at three o’clock in the morning. To listen to the bulk of these recordings, you do have to let go of the idea of good sound quality and just listen to the performance. I feel better getting some true rarities out there for people to listen to…not compiled by a computer algorithm.”

TAPE Track List:

Get Lucky

One Day We Could

Strip of Light

Don’t Mind

Sundown

Little Yellow House

Night

Kiss of a Man

Octaves

Forever Shall Be

Patty Griffin North American Tour 2022:

APRIL

27 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

29 – Asheville, NC – Diana Wortham Theatre (SOLD OUT)

30 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre

MAY

1 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street Music Festival

3 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

4 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre

5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

6 – Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

7 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

8 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

JUNE

14 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

18 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuarts Opera House

19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

27 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

JULY

2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

5 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

6 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

8 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

AUGUST

3-Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

6 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

9 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

13 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

25-28 – Nashville, TN – Rodney Crowell’s It Starts With A Song

* w/The Chicks

Courtesy Big Hassle Media