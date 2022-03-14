The Best Pi(e) Day Songs for 3.14

Hello and welcome to the one and only Pi(e) Day song playlist you’ll ever need!

For those that don’t know, it’s March 14—that is, 3.14. And if you didn’t major in math, that means that Pi (or, the mathematical constant that goes on forever: 3.14159…) is celebrated today.

To dive into the festivities, we wanted to offer a slice (get it?) of the music world just for you, celebrating all things pi(e). And while there aren’t many (or any?) Pi-themed songs, there are plenty of pie-themed songs. So, without further ado, let’s get to the delicious music now.

Don McLean, “American Pie”

Dean Martin, “That’s Amore”

Destiny’s Child, “Apple Pie À La Mode”

Joan Baez, “Where’s My Apple Pie?”

Salas, “Mathematical Pi”

D’Angelo, “Devil’s Pie”

The Beatles, “Honey Pie”

Oasis, “Magic Pie”

Stone Temple Pilots, “Piece of Pie”

Bob Dylan, “Country Pie”

Patty Griffin, “Making Pies”