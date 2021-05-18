Rachel Mac Shares Stirring Performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” on ‘The Voice’

“That was such a revelatory performance,” said John Legend on The Voice Monday night (May 17), following a personal revelation for the 16-year-old Team Nick semi-finalist, Rachel Mac. The Michigan native shared the reason behind her song choice was her own struggle with depression, before performing a stirring rendition of Christina Perri’s 2014 single “Human.”

“I’ve gone through depression in my life where I felt like it would be better if I wasn’t here,” said Mac in her pre-performance interview. “I just want everyone to know that if you are going through that, you’re not the only one. You will get through it because I got through it. We’re all human.”

Coach John Legend was stirred by Mac’s performance, saying “I feel like we’ve seen a lot of your finesse and a lot of your sweet bravado.” He added, “You showed some of that, but we also saw so much power and your ability to be a rock star as well. So, you gave us the full range of emotion today and it was really beautiful and really heartfelt.”

Kelly Clarkson was also touched by Mac’s more vulnerable moment. “It was a really powerful performance,” said Clarkson. “I would have never thought you would have sang that song. I thought it was really cool that you showed a different side of you vocally.”

Mac, who also performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” as part of a trio with two other semi-finalists later in the evening, was one of the Top 9 contestants during the Season 20 live Playoffs of The Voice. Each week, one performer will be voted off by viewers, until the winner is revealed on the three-hour season finale, which will air on May 25.

Jonas, who has often called Mac his “dark horse” of the competition, and was the only judge to turn his chair for the then 15-year-old during her blind audition performance of Patty Griffin’s “Let Him Fly,” was proud of his finalist, who joins Houston native Dana Monique on Team Nick.

“I’m so proud of you digging deep and being vulnerable with us,” said Jonas. “To open up yourself that way and share what you did was so brave and you absolutely nailed the vocal performance which made the whole thing that much sweeter.”