Paul Anka Shares New Album, ‘Sessions,’ Full of American Standards

Paul Anka is sharing all his favorite American standards in a new album, Sessions. The legendary crooner’s newest offering recalls the lush, romantic vibe of the ’50s and ’60s era of Capitol Records.

Brimming with hand-picked selections from Anka himself, the album features sweeping orchestral arrangements of classics from Buddy Holly, Frank Wilson, and many more staples of the era.

Along with the album, Anka singled out two songs from the record as the lead tracks. The first is a masterful rendition of the Bob Dylan-penned track “Farewell Angelina” followed by a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “It Was A Very Good Year,” which shows off his powerhouse vocals.

Like many modern-day crooners, Sinatra is a key influence on Anka. Elsewhere on the album he also takes on “Strangers in the Night,” which has long been a staple on his Anka Sings Sinatra Tour.

“A benefit of being locked up during the pandemic and unable to tour was having a lot of time to work in the studio—writing new music and reinventing classics,” Anka said of the album. “This album really exemplifies that and is a love letter to songs and artists that have influenced me throughout my career as well as new music.”

“Another beautiful album by the legendary Paul Anka,” said Blake Davis, general manager of Green Hill. “I loved the idea of such an iconic artist like Paul, covering songs by other iconic songwriting peers that he respects.”

Sessions – Official Track Listing:

1. “It Was a Very Good Year”

2. “If You Walk Away”

3. “Farewell Angelina”

4. “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”

5. “I’m Helpless”

6. “Can’t Break Free”

7. “Love Never Felt So Good”

8. “Since I Don’t Have You”

9. “Sorry Now”

10. “Do I Love You”

11. “Strangers in the Night”

12. “Lonely Boy”

Sessions Album Cover Courtesy of The Press House