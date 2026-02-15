Paul McCartney To Release Companion Soundtrack Album for New Documentary With Two Rare Wings Tracks

Paul McCartney’s new documentary, Man On The Run, gets its television premiere on February 27 on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. Now comes word that a companion soundtrack album will be released that same day. Titled Man On The Run – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack, the 12-track collection features a selection of recordings McCartney made throughout the 1970s, either as a solo artist; as a duo with his first wife, Linda; or with his post-Beatles band Wings.

Videos by American Songwriter

The album includes various hits, deep cuts, and rarities, offering a snapshot of McCartney’s creative output during the 1970s. Two tracks have been made available exclusively on Amazon Music in advance of the album’s release. One is a previously unreleased rough mix of “Arrow Through Me,” a reggae-influenced gem from Wings’ 1979 studio album Back To The Egg. The other is a live version of McCartney and Wings’ hit 1973 James Bond theme “Live And Let Die,” from the 1980 concert film Rockshow.

[RELATED: Here’s How You Can Watch Paul McCartney’s ‘Man On The Run’ Documentary Before Its TV Premiere]

Another previously unreleased track also will appear on the soundtrack album. The song, “Gotta Sing Gotta Dance,” originally was featured in the 1973 The James Paul McCartney TV Special.

The Man On The Run soundtrack, which can be pre-ordered now, will available in a variety of formats. Among them are a single-CD edition, via digital formats, and various vinyl variants. The vinyl variants include a limited-edition “tangerine peel orange” colored LP available exclusively on Amazon and a standard black vinyl LP. All vinyl versions of the album are packaged with a Man On The Run poster.

A limited-edition “New York Taxi Cab Yellow” colored LP, pressed by Jack White’s Third Man Pressing plant, already is sold out.

More About the ‘Man On The Run’ Documentary

As previously reported, Man On The Run looks at McCartney’s life and solo career following The Beatles’ 1970 breakup. The documentary focuses on the formation and rise to popularity of Wings, the band Paul formed in the early 1970s with wife Linda and ex-Moody Blues frontman Denny Laine.

The film includes previously unseen archival footage, as well as a bevy of photographs taken by Linda. It also features new interviews with Paul, his daughters Mary and Stella, surviving Wings members, Mick Jagger, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Sean Ono Lennon, and others.

Before its Prime Video premiere, Man On The Run will be shown in select theaters around the world for one night only on Thursday, February 19. Tickets for the screenings went on sale on Wednesday, February 4.

The screenings will include, as a bonus, a Q&A between McCartney and the movie’s director, Morgan Neville.

‘Man On The Run – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack’ Track List:

“Silly Love Songs” (Demo) – Wings “That Would Be Something” (2011 Remaster) – Paul McCartney “Long Haired Lady” (2012 Remaster) – Paul and Linda McCartney “Too Many People” (2012 Remaster) – Paul and Linda McCartney “Big Barn Bed” (2018 Remaster) – Paul McCartney and Wings “Gotta Sing Gotta Dance” – Paul McCartney “Live And Let Die” (Live from Rockshow) – Wings “Band On The Run” (2010 Remaster) – Paul McCartney and Wings “Arrow Through Me” (Rough Mix) – Wings “Mull Of Kintyre” (2016 Remaster) – Wings “Coming Up” (2011 Remaster) – Paul McCartney “Let Me Roll It” (2010 Remaster) – Paul McCartney and Wings

(Photo by Linda McCartney/© Paul McCartney Under Exclusive Licence to MPL Archive LLP)