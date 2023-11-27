Peace, Love, & Pasta: Paul McCartney Posts Photo of Him Sharing a Meal with Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recently teamed up to help finish the new Beatles track “Now and Then.” Still, the old bandmates and good friends do more than just make music when they get together. McCartney posted a recent photo of him and Starr on his Instagram that shows them enjoying a plate of vegetarian pasta.

The pic was taken by McCartney’s daughter Mary and is among a variety of images that appear in her new cookbook, Feeding Creativity, which is available now.

In a promotional YouTube video for Feeding Creativity, Mary explains that the publication is a hybrid between a photo book and a vegetarian cookbook. The concept behind the book is that she would visit various creative friends and family members and bring them different meals. During her visits, she would take photos of those friends and family members and would discuss the food that they love and what inspires their creativity.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Mary McCartney explained that it was a real treat to have Starr visit her father in London, and also a challenge to find a recipe that he would eat.

“Ringo doesn’t live in London, so it was great to see him with my father,” she noted. “They’re like brothers and always talk a lot, laugh and crack jokes when they get together … But Ringo doesn’t eat much. He’s allergic to garlic and onion, so I make sure to ask him what he can eat.”

Other celebrities featured in Feeding Creativity include Elvis Costello, Nile Rodgers, the band Haim, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Michelle Yeoh, Woody Harrelson, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album-cover artist Peter Blake.

Meanwhile, both Paul McCartney and Starr are known for promoting a healthy diet. McCartney, a longtime vegetarian, helped launch the Meat Free Monday campaign to encourage people to give up meat at least once during the week, while Starr is a big advocate of broccoli.

“I’m 99 percent broccoli,” the 83-year-old drummer declared during a recent interview with AARP the Magazine. “The kids now have posters in the audience [of my concerts]: ‘Peace, Love, Broccoli.’ I recommend broccoli to all your readers.”

Starr will get the chance to see some ‘Peace, Love, Broccoli’ signs next year, as he just announced dates for a new series of 2024 concerts with his All Starr Band. The performances include a six-show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian running from May 22 through June 1, and a June 5-6 stand in Mexico City.

