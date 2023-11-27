Darius Rucker Discusses What His Divorce from Beth Leonard Taught Him

Darius Rucker announced that he and Beth Leonard, his wife of 20 years, were splitting up in 2020. The “Beers and Sunshine” singer used the divorce as a learning experience. In a recent interview, Rucker revealed what he’s learned.

Recently, Rucker appeared on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen. During their conversation, he opened up about his family and divorce.

First, Bannen wanted to know what Rucker learned from the major life change. “A lot,” he said. It has not been all bad for the “Let Her Cry” singer, though. “I learned that there’s help out there for people,” he added.

Rucker grew up in South Carolina. He noted that the Black community in the South wasn’t receptive to things like therapy. As a result, he dealt with many of his issues the best he could alone. “I learned that there’s a lot of people out there that’ll talk to you, that’ll help you a lot,” he revealed.

However, Rucker isn’t just using therapy to help him through the change. He’s also leaning on the therapeutic qualities of songwriting. For instance, he noted that the track “Never Been Over” from his most recent album Carolyn’s Boy was incredibly therapeutic.

The song is about his split from Leonard. About it, he said, “You write a song like that and you sing it over and over and you cry sometimes when you sing it.” He added, “It’s just one of those songs and I love it.”

After finishing the song, he looked back at it and said, “Man, that’s therapy right there.”

More than anything, Rucker has learned to be forgiving of himself and others. “You have to because life goes on,” he said. After all, he and Leonard share two kids. Daniela and Jack are 22 and 18, respectively.

“Your kids are still your kids, and you have a life, and you try to make the best of it,” he said of life after the split. Two years after “consciously uncoupling” from Leonard, he still has nothing but nice things to say about her. He told Bannen that his ex-wife is a “saint” among other things. “She’s an amazing human being and she’s a great mom,” he added.

(Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)