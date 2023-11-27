Ringo Starr ‘Described in One Word’ Prompt Lights up Twitter, Sparks Massive Conversation

Most know Ringo Starr as the drummer for the iconic British rock band The Beatles. However, Starr did much more than keep the beat for the Fab Four. He also sang lead on popular tracks like “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from My Friends.” Additionally, Starr penned “Don’t Pass Me By” and “Octopus’s Garden” among others.

However, Starr didn’t rest on his laurels when the Fab Four parted ways. He also fronts Ring Starr and His All Starr Band. They’ll be hitting the road next year. Additionally, he and Paul McCartney recently appeared on Dolly Parton’s Rockstar album. Starr, McCartney, and George Harrison also recently worked together to bring an old John Lennon demo to life. “Now and Then” brought the band a new No. 1 single.

Like other members of The Beatles, Starr has garnered a large fanbase over the years. The X account Rock History recently asked its followers to describe the legendary drummer in one word. The responses reveal the impact that he’s had on the music world over the course of his career.

Unsurprisingly, words like “legend,” “legendary,” “awesome,” “underrated,” and “loved” appeared multiple times in the replies. Others added descriptors like “indispensable” and “metronome” that fit his status as one of the most famous drummers in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.

A few fans didn’t quite nail the “in one word” part of the assignment. However, sometimes it can be hard to boil down praise for an icon into a single word.

Another called Starr “classy.” They added, “Name one bit of drama he’s ever had in his entire life despite being a Beatle.” Another tweeted, “He is, in the truest sense of the word, a legend.”

“Glue,” another fan tweeted. “As in the glue that made The Beatles who they were.”

One fan said, “Awesome. Ringo is my favorite Beatle. He is creative, gun caring, and has a great sense of humor.”

“A charismatic and wronged genius,” another wordy fan tweeted. “He created fantastic and eternal arrangements.”

Then, there was this gem. “Star” might be the most fitting one-word descriptor. It’s right there in his name, after all.

