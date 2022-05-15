Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Protests in the Bay Area for Abortion Rights

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready has always been more than just a guitar player.

On Saturday (May 14), he demonstrated that yet again by participating in a protest to fight for abortion rights and women’s right to choose.

Wrote McCready in an Instagram post on Saturday, “I woke up in San Francisco after last night’s Oakland show and joined the San Francisco march to protect peoples’ freedom to choose!”

McCready also shared a video of himself walking the Bay Area streets, protesting the potential Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which formally protected women’s right to choose when it comes to the futures of their pregnancies.

Many commented on McCready’s Instagram post, including IG user @thesquang, who wrote, “Thank you, Mike!! That’s why I love this band so much. You are such great people too! You amazed the fans for two nights straight and now you’re marching for women ❤️❤️❤️”

@cheridzubak, wrote, “I joined a rally in Princeton, NJ today. In spite of steady rain, we had a large crowd and many men joined, just like you, including some men as speakers.”

But this wasn’t the first cause McCready has helped to bring attention to. Along with Pearl Jam’s historic fight against Ticketmaster in the ’90s, McCready has fought for awareness and aid to those, like him, who suffer from Crohn’s & Colitis.

In other recent Pearl Jam news, the band just played in Oakland, and because of a positive COVID-19 test from the band’s drummer Matt Cameron, they enlisted a number of backups, including a fan from the audience, who played admirably on the group’s closer, “Yellow Ledbetter.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic