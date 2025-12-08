Phil Upchurch has died. The legendary guitarist, who worked with musicians including Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Bob Dylan, and B.B. King, among others, died on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. He was 84.

Sonya Maddox-Upchurch, whom Upchurch wed in 2006, confirmed his death in a statement to Billboard.

“Phil Upchurch was my personal gift from God, he was my best friend, my music partner, my life, and my hero,” she said. “Our love was supernatural, endless, timeless and as true as his favorite color blue.”

“He was a master of chords and emotions. Anything that he placed his mind to complete—he did it,” she added. “Well done my love. I love you more than words can say and the heart can hold.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.

What to Know About Phil Upchurch

Upchurch was born in Chicago in 1941. He began playing music at a young age, taking after his father, a jazz pianist. He first played the ukulele, before learning the guitar, bass, and drums. After completing high school, Upchurch played with The Spaniels.

He landed a hit of his own with “You Can’t Sit Down Pts. 1 and 2” before beginning a two-year stint in the U.S. Army. While in Germany as part of the Army, Upchurch was a radio reporter and performed in the unit’s glee club.

After his time in the service, Upchurch recorded and traveled with The Staple Singers. Next, he became a session musician, playing with jazz stars including Ramsey Lewis, John Klemmer, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, The Dells, and Etta James.

He also penned two instructional music books.

Over the course of his career, Upchurch played on nearly 30 albums and on more than 1,000 recordings. Among his best known work are Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman,” Curtis Mayfield’s “Superfly,” George Benson’s “Six to Four,” Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” and Jackson’s “Workin’ Day and Night.”

At the time of his death, Upchurch was working on autobiography, according to Variety. According to Upchurch’s website, the book will be published posthumously. The book will be “a reflective journey through decades of music, collaboration, and faith” that offers “readers an intimate look into the life of a man whose guitar spoke as eloquently as his words.”

