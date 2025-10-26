George Clooney Shares Why Frank Sinatra Yelled at Him: “There Were Helicopters Flying Over His [Home]”

George Clooney has no shortage of Hollywood stories. In an interview with People, the actor shared some of his best tales, including the time Frank Sinatra yelled at him.

“I remember he was mad at me once because I led this boycott about… some press freedoms,” Clooney told the outlet. “He called me because people thought he was sick and there were helicopters flying over his [home], and he called me going, ‘It’s not working what you’re doing!’”

Despite that experience, Clooney praised the legendary singer as great, even quipping, “I got yelled at by Frank Sinatra!”

The Sinatra incident occurred shortly after Clooney moved to Hollywood. His first job in town was as a driver for his aunt, the famed singer and actress Rosemary Clooney.

“I was my Aunt Rosemary’s driver when she was singing,” he shared. “I hadn’t known her much when I was young because I lived in Kentucky. She was the Hollywood aunt. I came out to make a living and I was her driver.”

As part of that gig, Clooney not only got to drive his aunt around, but also other “really wonderful singers” including Tony Bennett.

“I got a really good life lesson in success, and failure, and handling it,” he said. “… I felt very lucky that I got that lesson early in time.”

Rosemary Clooney’s Life and Career

It’s no surprise that Clooney crossed paths with some icons while working for his aunt. The elder Clooney, the sister to George Clooney’s dad, Nick, had a storied career as a singer and actress.

Over her lifetime, Clooney released 49 albums with hits including “Beautiful Brown Eyes,” “Come On-a My House,” and “Half as Much.” She was nominated for eight Grammys over the course of her career, and won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2002.

As an actress, Clooney starred in films including White Christmas and Radioland Murders. She died in 2002 after a battle with lung cancer.

Speaking to People, George Clooney revealed that he learned how not to let fame go to his head from his aunt.

“[I learned] to pay attention to how little this has to do with you,” he said. “… It is about circumstance, and a beautiful script and director, and extraordinary actors, and those kind of things.”

Photo by William Gottlieb/Redferns