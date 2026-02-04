Never losing his passion for the stage, Ken Peplowski boarded a cruise only a few days ago for a string of performances. With passengers ready to kick off the vacation with great music, good food, and more than a few drinks, tragedy struck when Peplowski missed his show. Not knowing where the jazz musician was, the cruise staff went to his room. Sadly, when entering the room, they found Peplowski, who had passed away at 66.

Videos by American Songwriter

Expected to perform with a quartet, the audience was informed of the musician’s passing. Shocked by the news, the cruise director, Michael Lazaroff, released a statement about the tragedy. “He was a great musician, but he was also one of the very best entertainers ever. I do not know any musician who respected the bandstand more than Ken. He was always prepared, love performing with his fellow musicians, and, man, could he play!”

While an investigation is underway as to what killed Peplowski, a friend close to the musician admitted that he suffered from “multiple myeloma.” The person added that the jazz legend “battled the often fatal disease with a unique combination of courage, fortitude and humor.”

[RELATED: Jazz Fest 2026 Brings the Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Lainey Wilson, and Rod Stewart to New Orleans: Full Lineup & Ticket Options]

Ken Peplowski Shared His Excitement For Jazz Cruise Days Before His Death

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma “is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Healthy plasma cells help fight infections by making proteins called antibodies. Antibodies find and attack germs.”

With the Jazz Cruise mourning the loss of Peplowski, Lazaroff promised the staff was working to put together a proper tribute to the musician who dedicated his life to music. Throughout his time in the studio, he collaborated with stars like Eddie Higgins, Dick Hyman, Charlie Byrd, Leon Redbone, and several others.

Just a few days ago, Peplowski shared what would be his last post on Instagram. Practicing for the cruise, the musician worked with blues singer Catherine Russell. Excited for the Jazz Cruise, Peplowski wrote, “At a rehearsal with the amazing Catherine Russell on the Jazz Cruise!!!”

In the wake of the shocking news, fans and fellow musicians took a moment to remember Peplowski and the impact he had on jazz music.

(Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)