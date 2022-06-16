Phoebe Bridgers Covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Stolen Car” During New Jersey Show

Phoebe Bridgers paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen during her June 13 performance in his home state of New Jersey by covering his 1980 song, “Stolen Car.”
Performing at the Summer Stage, an extension of The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where Springsteen started his career, Bridgers took on the tracks, off his fifth album The River, marking the second time Bridgers covered a song by The Boss live. In 2018, during another Asbury Park performance, Bridgers played Springsteen’s 1985 hit “I’m On Fire,” a song she initially covered in 2013.
Although “Stolen Car’ was never released as a single, it remained one of Springsteen’s more popular songs off of The River and has been covered several times, most recently by Patti Griffin on her 2002 album 1000 Kisses.
Bridgers recently released a new single, “Sidelines,” which is part of the soundtrack to the TV series Conversations with Friends, and is currently continuing her Reunion Tour in support of her 2020 album Punisher.
Springsteen, who recently joined Coldplay on stage during a New Jersey show earlier in June for their renditions of his songs “Dancing In the Dark” and “Working On A Dream,” also revealed European dates for a 2023 world tour with The E Street Band.
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 Tour Dates:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|April 28, 2023
|Barcelona, Spain
|Estadi Olímpic
|April 30, 2023
|Barcelona, Spain
|Estadi Olímpic
|May 5, 2023
|Dublin, Ireland
|RDS Arena
|May 7, 2023
|Dublin, Ireland
|RDS Arena
|May 9, 2023
|Dublin, Ireland
|RDS Arena
|May 13, 2023
|Paris, France
|La Défense Arena
|May 15, 2023
|Paris, France
|La Défense Arena
|May 18, 2023
|Ferrara, Italy
|Parco Urbano G. Bassani
|May 21, 2023
|Rome, Italy
|Circo Massimo
|May 25, 2023
|Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|Johan Cruijff ArenA
|May 27, 2023
|Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|Johan Cruijff ArenA
|June 11, 2023
|Landgraaf, The Netherlands
|Megaland
|June 13, 2023
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Stadion Letzigrund
|June 21, 2023
|Düsseldorf, Germany
|Merkur Spiel Arena
|June 24, 2023
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Ullevi
|June 26, 2023
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Ullevi
|June 28, 2023
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Ullevi
|June 30, 2023
|Oslo, Norway
|Voldsløkka
|July 2, 2023
|Oslo, Norway
|Voldsløkka
|July 11, 2023
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Parken
|July 13, 2023
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Parken
|July 15, 2023
|Hamburg, Germany
|Volksparkstadion
|July 18, 2023
|Vienna, Austria
|Ernst Happel Stadion
|July 21, 2023
|Hockenheim, Germany
|Hockenheimring
|July 23, 2023
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiastadion
|July 25, 2023
|Monza, Italy
|Prato della Gerascia,
Autodromo di Monza
Photo: Tina Eves