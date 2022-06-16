Phoebe Bridgers Covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Stolen Car” During New Jersey Show

Phoebe Bridgers paid tribute to Bruce Springsteen during her June 13 performance in his home state of New Jersey by covering his 1980 song, “Stolen Car.”

Performing at the Summer Stage, an extension of The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where Springsteen started his career, Bridgers took on the tracks, off his fifth album The River, marking the second time Bridgers covered a song by The Boss live. In 2018, during another Asbury Park performance, Bridgers played Springsteen’s 1985 hit “I’m On Fire,” a song she initially covered in 2013.

Although “Stolen Car’ was never released as a single, it remained one of Springsteen’s more popular songs off of The River and has been covered several times, most recently by Patti Griffin on her 2002 album 1000 Kisses.

Bridgers recently released a new single, “Sidelines,” which is part of the soundtrack to the TV series Conversations with Friends, and is currently continuing her Reunion Tour in support of her 2020 album Punisher.

Springsteen, who recently joined Coldplay on stage during a New Jersey show earlier in June for their renditions of his songs “Dancing In the Dark” and “Working On A Dream,” also revealed European dates for a 2023 world tour with The E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 Tour Dates:

Date City Venue April 28, 2023 Barcelona, Spain­ Estadi Olímpic April 30, 2023 Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olímpic May 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena May 7, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena May 9, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena May 13, 2023 Paris, France La Défense Arena May 15, 2023 Paris, France La Défense Arena May 18, 2023 Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. Bassani May 21, 2023 Rome, Italy Circo Massimo May 25, 2023 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA May 27, 2023 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA June 11, 2023 Landgraaf, The Netherlands Megaland June 13, 2023 Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund June 21, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel Arena June 24, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi June 26, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi June 28, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi June 30, 2023 Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka July 2, 2023 Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka July 11, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken July 13, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken July 15, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion July 18, 2023 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion July 21, 2023 Hockenheim, Germany Hockenheimring July 23, 2023 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion July 25, 2023 Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia,

Autodromo di Monza

Photo: Tina Eves