Listen To The Newly Released Version of David Bowie’s “Starman (Top Of The Pops Version – 2022 Mix)”

In the newest celebratory effort for the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s seminal record, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, Parlophone Records has released a new version of “Starman” to satiate all those wanting Bowie fans.

The previously unreleased version was recorded during his iconic appearance on the British music program Top Of The Pops—with a 2022 remix.

In the original performance, the Thin White Duke wore a matching red, blue, and gold two-piece and strutted around the stage, embodying his titular Ziggy character.

In 1972, the Musicians Union Rules stated that to appear on Top Of The Pops, artists must re-record their track and sing live over top. The new version of the track features the backing track and vocals Bowie used for the performance, as well as the one-off iconic ad-lib “Hey Brown Cow,” with the album’s lead vocals added on top.

The 2022 mix was created by Ziggy Stardust co-producer Ken Scott from the multi-tracks earlier this year. Find the new version of “Starman” below.

Along with the track, Parlophone will share a reissue of the Ziggy Stardust album as a limited edition 50th anniversary half-speed mastered LP, along with a picture disc featuring a replica promotional poster for the album. It is set for release on June 17—fifty years and one day after the album’s original release date.

Elsewhere Bowie is getting the documentary treatment in a Brett Morgen-directed film, Moonage Daydream. Set for release this September, the doc was sanctioned by the late artist’s estate and compiles five decades’ worth of Bowie material from his archives, including exclusive drawings, records, films, journals, personal footage, and even unseen performances.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images