Phoebe Bridgers Releases Three Re-imagined Remixes of Hit “Kyoto”

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter-megastar, Phoebe Bridgers, has today (August 19) released three remix renditions of her hit song, “Kyoto,” from her smash 2020 album, Punisher. The new tracks were rethought by Bridgers’ three handpicked producers: Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange, and The Marias.

Listen to the original dreamy track here:

Hear Glitch Gum’s version here

About the new remix, Glitch Gum said, “All I know is one day when I was in between Zoom classes last Fall, I thought, ‘Man, what if Phoebe Bridgers did hyper pop?’ That idea turned into a 30-second snippet of ‘Kyoto’, which turned into a full song, which turned into working with Phoebe and her team to make this little quarantine project come full circle in ways I could never even fathom. It was so fun deconstructing the musical realms of both Phoebe and I and combining them into something that filled the hyper pop-indie-crossover-shaped hole in my brain. I am just really happy with how it turned out and forever thankful for Phoebe, her friends, and their continuous support.”

Hear Bartees Strange’s version here

About the new remix, Bartees Strange said, “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me. At first, I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it the more I wanted to take it somewhere else entirely. Crushing tune, glad I could mess around with it.”

Hear The Marias version here

About the new remix, The Marias said, “I remember seeing Phoebe years ago at an open mic here in Los Angeles, and I knew right off the bat that she was really special. Working on this remix was a sort of full-circle moment for us. ‘Kyoto’ is an amazing song as-is, so with the remix, we were just curious to see what it would sound like with the vocal slowed down and adding some of our favorite synth sounds behind it.”

Phoebe Bridgers also recently announced a new (now-all-sold-out) tour that begins on September 3:

TOUR DATES:

September 3/ The Pageant/ St Louis, MO +

September 4/ Bonnaroo Festival/ Manchester, TN

September 5/ Iroquois Amphitheater/ Louisville, KY +

September 7/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI *

September 8/ Royal Oak Music Theatre/ Detroit, MI *

September 10/ Pitchfork Music Festival/ Chicago, IL

September 11/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN *

September 12/ Palace Theatre/ St Paul, MN *

September 14/ The Sylvee/ Madison, WI *

September 15/ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre/ Indianapolis, IN *

September 17/ Stage AE Outdoors/ Pittsburgh, PA *

September 18/ Express Live/ Columbus, OH *

September 19/ The Fillmore/ Charlotte, NC *

September 20/ The Ritz/ Raleigh, NC *

September 23/ Firefly Festival/ Dover, DE

September 25/ Governor’s Ball Festival/ New York, NY

September 26/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA *

September 27/ Leader Bank Pavilion/ Boston, MA *

October 2/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 3/ The Orpheum Theater/ New Orleans, LA

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA

October 26/ The Anthem/ Washington, DC

+Support from Bartees

*Support from MUNA