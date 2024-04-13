Remember When Chris Stapleton Surprised SNL With Epic Sturgill Simpson Duet

Country music star Chris Stapleton is going to be taking the stage tonight on Saturday Night Live. It won’t be his first performance on the beloved sketch comedy show, either. He performed on SNL once before, and the surprise-packed event was a real sight to behold.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in 2018, Stapleton was slated to perform on the show with a solo set. Hours before he was set to hit the stage, the “Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker took to X (back when it was Twitter) to say “Tonight we’ve got some extra Kentucky in NYC.”

[Get Last-Minute Tickets to See Chris Stapleton Live in 2024]

That “extra Kentucky” was none other than fellow country star Sturgill Simpson. The pair performed the songs “Hard Livin’” and “Midnight Train To Memphis” from Stapleton’s hit 2017 album From A Room: Volume 2.

The performance was truly amazing to see and has positioned itself as one of the best country music performances in the show’s history. Though, it’s worth mentioning that there have not been that many country performances on SNL.

Will Chris Stapleton Bring Another Hitmaker on the SNL Stage?

It looks like Stapleton will be flying solo this time around on the NBC show, but who knows? He might surprise us with another duet from a fellow country singer.

Chris Stapleton’s been busy lately with his All-American Road Show Tour, which was just extended with concerts in Australia and New Zealand. His most recent album Higher was released just a few months ago, with hits like “White Horse” climbing the Billboard charts.

Chris Stapleton will perform on SNL tonight at 11:30/10:30 central time tonight with host Ryan Gosling on NBC. Don’t miss it!

Photo courtesy of Chris Stapleton’s YouTube page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.