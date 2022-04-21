Pilgrimage Festival Announces 2022 Lineup and it’s a Doozy

The annual Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival announced its new 2022 lineup on Wednesday (April 20) and it’s a doozy!

The festival, which is now in its 8th year and takes place in Franklin, Tennessee, will feature a number of big names for its festival, which runs from September 24-25.

Those names include Chris Stapelton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, the Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Trampled by Turtles, and many, many more.

Tickets for the event at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm will go on sale today (April 21) at 10 am CT. Fans can purchase them HERE.

Other groups set to perform at the festival, which sold out last year, include Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Adia Victoria, and more.

The festival took to social media to make the announcement, writing to its nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram, “The wait is OVER‼️ Our 2022 Lineup has arrived. We can’t wait to see YOU back on the Farm on September 24-25. Public on-sale TOMORROW.”

Founded by Better Than Ezra singer (and Franklin, Tennessee resident) Kevin Griffin, along with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, the festival is “dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more,” said a press statement.

That statement continued, “Beyond music, Pilgrimage Festival features historic music cities sharing their stories at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, local craftsmen selling their wares in Makers Village, a food truck park with 16 of the area’s best culinary offerings on wheels, 30 beers on tap at the Craft Beer Hall and Pilgrimage Festival’s Culinary Program, which boasts over 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes.”

Check out more via the festival’s official website HERE.