Jack White Talks Marriage Proposal and Spontaneous Wedding, Prince and Music on ‘Colbert’

Jack White is everywhere.

But on Wednesday night (April 20), the blue-haired White was sitting squarely on the sofa speaking with talk show host Stephen Colbert on his late-night show, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

White, who released his latest LP, Fear Of The Dawn, a few weeks ago, recently played the National Anthem on slide guitar at a Detroit Tigers game. And he has another album slated for release later in 2022. In addition, White recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend (and bandmate), Olivia Jean, on stage at a show after the baseball game. She said yes and they got married on stage.

Adding to the list of accomplishments, White took the couch on Wednesday and chatted about his life.

White said the proposal to Jean wasn’t as spontaneous as it may have seemed: “I thought, as the day was going on, if a day had some left turns, maybe it wasn’t the right day. But the day kept going so well! I figured it was a good time.”

White added that it was Jean’s idea to do the wedding right then and there. “I asked her, ‘Do you get married now, or do you wanna wait?’ And she’s like, ‘No! Right now! This is a great day!’”

White also talked about his plans to release the shelved Prince album, Camille, on his now-legendary Third Man record label. Prince, White said, once gave him some music advice. “Don’t let anyone tell you how to play your guitar,” Prince told him.

Of course, later in the program, White performed for Colbert and his audience. He and his backing band played the single, “What’s The Trick?” from Fear Of The Dawn. Check out that performance and White’s interview with Colbert below.

Photo: David James Swanson / Big Hassle PR