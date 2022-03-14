Pink Floyd, David Gilmour Remove Music from Russian, Belarus Streaming Platforms

Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are removing some of their musical catalogs from digital music platforms in Russia and Belarus.

“To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today,” revealed the band on their official Twitter page.

The music being pulled from Russian and Belarusian platforms is everything Pink Floyd released from 1987 to the present, including albums A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987), The Division Bell (1994), and The Endless River (2014), and the 2021 release Live At Knebworth, along with Gilmour’s four solo studio albums, including his most recent Rattle That Lock from 2015.

Gilmour recently showed his support for Ukraine on Twitter: “Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers,” wrote Gilmour. “There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my granddaughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go.”

Roger Waters, who left Pink Floyd in 1985, spoke against the recent invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin. “I am disgusted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it is a criminal mistake in my opinion, the act of a gangster, there must be an immediate ceasefire,” wrote Waters on Facebook to a Ukrainian fan. “I will do anything I can to help effect the end of this awful war in your country, anything that is except wave a flag to encourage the slaughter.”

Photo: Sony Music Entertainment