Lady Gaga Creates Free Mental Health Course

Lady Gaga and her mother are supporting mental health awareness and well-being through their Born This Way Foundation with the creation of a free online mental health course.

In partnership with the Canadian mental health charity Jack.org, the Be There Certificate mental health course “is designed to increase mental health literacy and provide youth—and anyone for that matter—with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to safely support their peers who may be struggling with their mental health,” according to a description by Born This Way, and will be available in English, Spanish, and French.

“I hear from young people around the world every day that need the validation, affirmation, and support the Be There Certificate offers,” said Gaga. “Sharing this resource with each of those young people and the world means everything to me and I share it as a way to remind myself and everyone else that we each have a role to play in being there for each other.

Gaga added, “It can feel daunting to start the conversation about mental health with someone else and offer support. With the Be There Certificate you learn how to truly, kindly safely be there for someone while maintaining your own mental wellness.”

The Born This Way organization, founded in 2012, supports the mental health of young people and inclusivity through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic partnerships.

“We work to promote the mental health and wellness of young people by: making kindness cool; validating the emotions of young people, and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health,” said Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga’s mother and co-founder and president of the Born This Way Foundation. “The Be There Certificate is an important and urgently needed mental health resource young people everywhere can utilize to safely support their peers to build a kinder and braver world.

On Instagram, Gaga shared the news of the online course, along with the “five golden rules on how to safely be there for someone.”

“Number one, say what you see,” said Gaga in the video message. “Number two, show you care. Number three, hear them out. Number four, know your role. Number five, connect to help, kindly and safely,” she said.

