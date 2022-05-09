Pink Floyd Reportedly in Talks to Sell Music Catalog

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time.

Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.

Catalog sales of legendary artists have been selling for upward of nine figures over the past two years. In 2021, Bob Dylan sold his recordings to Sony Music in a deal estimated at more than $150 million, and Bruce Springsteen also sold off his catalog for an estimated $550 million.

Pink Floyd released their final album The Endless River in 2014. Guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason released the song “Hey Hey Rise Up” under the Pink Floyd name in April of 2022 to help raise money for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief.

Photo by Doug McKenzie/Getty Images