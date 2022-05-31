Pink Floyd Joins TikTok

Pink Floyd officially joined TikTok launching their account on May 30 amid rumors that the band is close to selling their entire music catalog in a deal that is expected to be worth nine figures.

Launched on the 50th anniversary of the day Pink Floyd started recording the 1973 release The Dark Side Of The Moon, the band uploaded its catalog to the TikTok sound library—which will allow fans to use their music in their own videos—and promised to post “unique video content.”

The TikTok Sound Pages will feature Pink Floyd’s 15 albums, including Another Brick in the Wall (Part II), Money, Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Comfortably Numb, High Hopes, The Great Gig in the Sky, and Wish you Were Here.

A large percentage of the more than one billion users on TikTok opt for classic rock and alternative over Top 100 pop to soundtrack their videos. In 2020, a viral video featuring Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours hit “Dreams” sent the song back into the Billboard charts for the first time since 1977. Pavement’s 1999 B-side “Harness Your Hopes” recently became a viral sound on TikTok, prompting the band to make a music video for the track more than 20 years later.

“Pink Floyd will be regularly posting unique video content and we can’t wait to see it,” read a descriptor of the band’s page on the TikTok site. “Known throughout their long distinguished career as using spectacular visuals, we know our community is in for a treat.”

Formed in 1965 under then-singer Syd Barrett, who remained with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s eighth album, The Dark Side of the Moon, is also one of the top-selling records in history. The band released their final album The Endless River in 2014.

In April of 2022, guitarist and singer David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason released the song “Hey Hey Rise Up” as Pink Floyd to help raise money for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief.

Photo by Doug McKenzie/Getty Images