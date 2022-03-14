Traci Braxton—Singer, Reality Star and Sister of Toni—Dead at 50 from Cancer

Traci Braxton has passed away after a battle with cancer. She was 50.

The singer and reality star’s award-winning sister, Toni, took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.



“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family”

Many others on social media shared their sadness at the news, as well, including Tank of Tank and the Bangas, who wrote on Facebook, “Hearing that Traci Braxton passed away makes me really sad….anybody else way too affected by this?! IM AFFECTED “

Jennifer Hudson also shared her thoughts on social media, writing, “Gone too soon, @iamtracibraxton. My thoughts and prayers are with the Braxton family. We all are hurting with u. U are loved !”

Legendary singer Dionna Warwick shared her sadness, writing on Twitter, “My heart aches learning the news of Traci’s transition. My heartfelt condolences to the family and I will hold them in prayer during this time of their sorrow.”

Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, told TMZ: “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Traci was one of a few Braxton family members to appear on the reality show, Braxton Family Values. She was also an actress, known for her role in the 2018 film Sinners Wanted.

Traci, who was one of four famous sisters along with Toni, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina, also recorded the hit song “Last Call,” which hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Traci is survived by her husband and one child. She was 50 years old.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images