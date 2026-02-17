Pitbull BST Hyde Park Show Plans Guinness World Record Attempt

While the music industry has titles like King of Pop, Queen of Pop, the Prince of Darkness, the King of Country Music, there is only one Mr. Worldwide. A title that doesn’t encompass a single genre but an entire planet, Pitbull gained the name thanks to his ability to make a concert nothing short of a global party that brings fans from every corner of the world to their feet. And hoping to use that power to make a little history, BST Hyde Park organizers called on fans to help make history alongside Pitbull.

Announcing their lineup for this year’s festival, BST Hyde Park promoted artists like Mumford & Sons, Maroon 5, Lewis Capaldi, Garth Brooks, and Pitbull. For fans lucky enough to snag a ticket to Pitbull’s July 10 show, they will have the chance to make a little history when the singer attempts to break the Guinness World Record for most people wearing bald caps at the same time.

When attending a Pitbull concert, fans quickly noticed a dedicated group of men, women, and children who donned bald caps. Showing their support for the singer, Pitbull completely embraced the signature look. “Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support. More than anything, we just want to say thank you.”

Pitbull Hopes To Beat His Own Record

For those wondering who currently holds the record – of course it would be Pitbull himself. Mr. Worldwide gathered fans at his concert at The 02 in London last year. At the time, he thanked fans, stating, “I wanna say a special thank you to everybody who came out with bald caps here tonight. It’s amazing to see, and it’s amazing to feel.”

With the support of BST Hyde Park, the festival promoted the record-breaking attempt. “We’re on a mission to secure a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps and Pitbull needs YOU there in London’s Hyde Park on Friday 10 July. Let’s have a real good time! Dale.”

Already accepting the challenge, fans believed BST Hyde Park had no idea what it was suggesting. “I hope you have a box of 65,000 bald caps ready to go.”

If Pitbull’s track record and his fans’ enthusiasm are any indication, Hyde Park could be in for a truly record-shattering night. One thing is certain – when Mr. Worldwide calls, his party people show up ready to make history.

