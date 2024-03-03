Is Dolly Parton’s Controversial “9 to 5” Remix with Pitbull a Bop or a Flop?

Queen of Country Dolly Parton and Mr. Worldwide are an unlikely duo. However, that hasn’t stopped them from experimenting with a new remix. Parton and Pitbull have teamed up to produce a remix of Parton’s famous hit “9 to 5” titled “Powerful Women”.

The song samples “9 to 5” and features both of the artists. Released back in February, the song was created in promotion of the Daytona 500. The track is part of a compilation of songs for the event, which also features songs from Tim McGraw and other stars. The song will also be featured on Pitbull’s album Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition).

Why is Dolly Parton and Pitbill’s New Remix of ‘9 to 5’ So Controversial?

It’s hard to imagine that any song that features Parton could be seen in a negative light. Unfortunately, there are still haters out there. Some fans think that the track is doing the country star a disservice.

However, there is a lot to love about “Powerful Women”. To start, Dolly Parton and Pitbill’s song doesn’t sample the original 1980 track. We get to hear Parton belt out her iconic song in her voice today, in between empowering lyrics from Pitbull about the struggle and respectability of working-class women.

It may not be your cup of tea, but Parton and Pitbull really do complement each other well in the uplifting track. And Parton has never been a stranger to taking risks in her collaborations and has always had a sense of humor about her work. If she’s not taking it too seriously, why should we?

