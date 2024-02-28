Watch Dolly Parton’s Rap Debut (Yes, Really)

Dolly Parton recently scored wins in uncharted rock territory and has her sights set on Broadway. Now, the country-and-western legend is coming for the rap charts.

Dolly Partners with Pitbull On New Song “Powerful Women”

Queen Dolly debuted this week at No. 4 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart with her new Pitbull-fronted single “Powerful Women.”

On Feb. 15, Pitbull (born Armando Christian Pérez) dropped his brand-new EP TRACKHOUSE: Daytona 500 Edition. The short set features seven new tracks, including “Powerful Women.”

“Thank you, @DollyParton… this goes out to all the powerful women out there,” Mr. 305 wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Daleee, Dolly!”

Dolly’s First Time on the Rap Charts

“Powerful Women” brings Parton another milestone in a career that’s full of them. The song marks Parton’s first-ever appearance on any of Billboard’s rap-only charts, according to Forbes.

The beat of “Powerful Women” is a blend of hip-hop and dance music. The hook, though? That’s all Dolly. The song is structured around the chorus to Parton’s signature 1980 hit “9 to 5.”

Dolly Parton Shouts Out Some Powerful Women in Her Own Life

Parton dedicates her only full verse to a few “powerful women” in her own circle. She sings about her late mother, Avie Lee Owens, who “had 12 kids at 35/ Working 24/7, 365.”

The “Jolene” singer also gives kudos to Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin, her co-stars in the 1980 film 9 to 5, for which the original song was written.

“Here’s to Jane and Lilly/ And the girls that fight/ For equal pay/ Equal rights,” Parton sings.

Fans React with Glee to Dolly Parton and Pitbull Collab

“Powerful Women” sent shockwaves throughout social media. Fans are used to Parton breaking the mold, but a rap number was apparently on no one’s bingo card.

“Drop what you are doing and listen to the PitBull/Dolly Parton collaboration,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Right now. Go.”

“that dolly parton pitbull song is single handedly saving my life,” another user wrote.

One Dolly fan joked, “I’ll never forgive Dolly Parton for getting me to listen to a Pitbull song.”

