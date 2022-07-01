Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Poison Cancel Stadium Show with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett

Moments before they were set to hit the stage at the Nissan Stadium alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett, Poison had to pull out of the Nashville stop of their tour after singer Bret Michaels was taken to the hospital.

Members of Poison stepped on stage to let the crowd know that they would not be able to perform since Michaels was hospitalized. Guitarist C. C. DeVille reportedly told the crowd that Michaels had suffered “an allergic reaction to medication.”

Earlier in the day, Poison canceled a scheduled backstage meet-and-greet with fans after a member of the band’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19. No further information was shared on Michael’s condition, and it is unclear if the band will perform their upcoming show in Kansas City, Missouri on July 2.

Michaels went on Instagram to apologize to the band’s Nashville fans for the cancellation. “To all the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes,” wrote Michaels. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible.”

He added, “I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight. I’m working on being back 100 percent very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley, Leppard, Joan and Classless Act.”

On hold for two years, the massive North American stadium tour was initially postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, and again in 2021. “To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022,” said Mötley Crüe in a Facebook post in May 2021. “This is the only way to ensure that we can play all of the dates for all of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!”

The tour eventually kicked off on June 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, and will continue throughout the summer before concluding in Las Vegas on Sept. 9.

When the tour kicked off, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee had to stop performing five songs into their first show, revealing that he had previously broken four ribs. Lee was replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer, Tommy Clufetos, for the remaining 11 songs on their set list and has since rejoined the band on tour.

