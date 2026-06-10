Florida Georgia Line’s Comeback Just Got a Lot More Serious

In February 2021, Florida Georgia Line celebrated the release of their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On. The album not only peaked at No. 3 on the US Top Country Albums chart, but it also produced singles like “I Love My Country” and “Long Live.” While nominated for Top Country Album at the Billboard Music Awards, it marked the end of an era. Just a year later, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard split. That was until they joined forces at the 2026 CMA Fest. And with rumors already circulating, it seems that Florida Georgia Line might be mounting a comeback.

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During the CMA Fest, the Spotify House took over Ole Red, promoting a lineup with names like Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Shaboozey, and numerous others. While the weekend produced more than a few unforgettable moments, fans could barely contain their excitement when Hubbard welcomed Brian Kelley to the stage.

Together, the former duo of Florida Georgia Line performed an assortment of their classics. With fans singing the lyrics, it felt like the duo never broke up. And maybe they didn’t, as Music Row reported that Florida Georgia Line has officially signed with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation.

[RELATED: “We Back, Baby!”: Florida Georgia Line Reunites at CMA Fest With Triumphant Two-Song Set]

The Start Of A New Era For Florida Georgia Line

With Hubbard and Kelley signing a new deal with CAA for Florida Georgia Line, fans have more reason than ever to believe the duo’s reunion is only getting started.

Having discussed the divide between them, Hubbard and Kelley appear ready to embrace the next chapter in the story of Florida Georgia Line. While fans are thrilled over the news, nobody compares to Hubbard’s wife, Hayley.

Posting a collage of pictures on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “This week has been overwhelming in the best way and I’m so happy everyone else gets to experience the giddiness and healing that we’ve been experiencing these past 6 months with the ‘FGL reunion’”

Completely overwhelmed by the love and support, Hayley gave all the glory to her faith, team, and fans. “Only God can orchestrate timing and miracles like these and bring peace, grace, love and forgiveness and goodness like this.Not to mention a village of amazing family, friends, fans and a super team to support us and the guys along the way.”

The reunion may have started with a few songs on a Nashville stage, but fans are already dreaming much bigger. And Florida Georgia Line might be doing the same.

(Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA)