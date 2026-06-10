16 Years After Lainey Wilson Wrote a Letter to Her Country Music Hero, Tim McGraw Responded—and Wrote a Song About It

Lainey Wilson might be helping lead the charge of women in country music, but she will forever be a fan. Before the Grammy Awards and being named Entertainer of the Year, the singer was nothing but a fan hoping to leave just a mark on the industry she loved. Wilson had no idea what the future would hold. And now, selling out concerts and topping the charts, the hitmaker got the chance to meet the man she once wrote a letter to – Tim McGraw. Although a special moment, Wilson had no idea that the letter she once wrote was still around.

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In a video posted on her Instagram, Wilson took a trip down memory lane with her newest exhibit. Featuring mementos from her early years, the singer stumbled on a letter she once wrote to McGraw. At just 18, the aspiring artist hoped to get some advice from the country star. It read:

Dear Mr. Tim McGraw,

My name is Lainey Wilson from Franklin Parish, Baskin, Louisiana. I am 18 years old and have just entered my first semester at Louisiana Delta Community College of Monroe to pursue a nursing degree.

I have been writing songs since I was 9 years old. When you listen to my CD, I want you to know that this is a sample of what I write. I have many others and they are just as good.

Please consider meeting with me and my family. Singing, writing and performing are the most important things in my life. All I need is the opportunity and I can do the rest.

Sincerely, Lainey Wilson

Passing the letter along, Wilson could only hope that it would find its way to McGraw. It eventually did – but it took nearly two decades.

[RELATED: Tim McGraw Releases Two Songs, His First New Music in More Than a Year]

Lainey Wilson Gets More Than A Response From Tim McGraw

On June 6, McGraw and Wilson went through the final stages of the sound check for their performance at the CMA Fest. While it was a special moment for fans, Wilson received a gift of her own when McGraw presented a letter to her.

Apologizing that he never officially received the letter, McGraw added, “I wrote you a letter back and I wrote it as though I had gotten a letter. So I wrote it like, had I gotten it, this is what I would have said.” If that wasn’t enough, he continued, “Tom Douglas also wrote a song about the letter. So I’ll send that to you to hear it.”

What started as Wilson only wanting advice turned into not only a personalized letter but a song about the connection they shared. Needing a moment to gather her thoughts, she could only say, “You are lying.”

From a hopeful teenager in Louisiana to one of country music’s biggest names, Wilson’s journey continues to be packed with full-circle moments.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)