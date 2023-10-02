Positive Grid Spark GO Review – The Best Portable Guitar Amp?

If you're looking for a portable guitar amp, the Positive Grid Spark GO is an option that has received many positive reviews.

Using a portable amp like this means you can play guitar wherever you go - and this battery-powered digital modeling mini amp model has a bunch of attractive features. But is it worth the hype?

In this Positive Grid Spark GO review, we'll share a deep analysis and review of this new contender on the Positive Grid Spark amps lineup!

Overall - it's great at what it does, offering decent battery life, a wide range of tones, and excellent portability. The volume is pretty limited compared to a proper guitar amp, but what can you expect from a little amp that is only a little bit bigger than your phone?

What is Positive Grid Spark GO ?

Before getting into the main review, let's first have an overview of exactly what this product is.

The Spark GO is the smallest portable amp in Positive Grid's range. This means any guitar player can create an authentic electric guitar tone wherever they go.

This is a unique product as it features a powerful digital modeling component that is controlled via a smartphone app. This means that you can create endless guitar tones by choosing from 33 amp and 43 pedal simulations, letting you customize the controls on each one.

The amp is small and easy to use. Simply plug your guitar cable into the input, turn up the volume control, and get shredding. Then, connect your smartphone to access the deep customization!

It even works as a USB audio interface, meaning you can connect it to your PC and use it to record your guitar playing into a DAW.

This is just a brief overview of what the Spark GO is capable of, so let's get stuck into the main review!

Main Review

Here is our extensive review of the Positive Grid Spark GO!

Specs

First, let's look at some key specifications for this amplifier.

Audio Performance

Frequency range: 110-20000 Hz

110-20000 Hz Mono

Maximum SPL: 82dB SPL @ 1 meter

Amplification: 5 Watt Class D

Speaker: 1x2" Custom Designed Cone

Impedance: 8 ohms

Controls and Connection

Physical Controls: Preset Selector, Music Volume, Guitar Volume

Internal Effects: 33 Amp Models, 43 Guitar Pedal Effects

Wired Connections: 1/4" Guitar Input, 1/8" Headphone,

1/4" Guitar Input, 1/8" Headphone, Bluetooth Connection

USB Audio Interface: 1 input, 2 outputs, 44.1kHz, 16-bit

Battery

Charging Time: 2 hours with USB-C Charger

Playtime: 8 Hours at half volume, 4 Hours at full volume.

Dimensions

Size: 12.5 x 8.5 x 4.5 cm (4.92 x 3.34 x 1.77 in)

Weight: 346g (0.76 lb)

As you can see from these specifications, this amp isn't to be sniffed at! It has a surprisingly large frequency range and loud output, which help to create a decent tone - which we will explore later.

Sound Quality

One of the first things to review is the overall sound quality of this amp without looking at the digital modeling.

To be honest, I was very surprised with how good this amp sounds, given its tiny footprint.

With a frequency range of 110Hz to 20kHz, it has decent midrange and highs and isn't at all muddy or lacking in clarity.

The only downside of the frequency range is the slightly limited low end, cutting off at 110Hz, which means it doesn't fully cover the range of the guitar, with the low E string centering at 82Hz.

However, there is still a decent amount of bass and low end, and you'll be shocked at how thick the tones sound, considering how small the amp is.

Additionally, the volume of the amp is excellent, too, and even at max volume, it doesn't break up and can still achieve clean tones.

Of course, this isn't loud enough for a stage show, and it's probably too quiet even for busking. But it's definitely loud enough to fill your bedroom when practicing and has enough volume to be taken to the park to jam out in nature.

As for the diversity of tones, this is one of the most impressive amps in this price range - as you will see in the next section, you can basically customize the tone in an infinite number of ways.

Features

As far as features and functionality go, this amp offers users a very rich and diverse experience and has a lot more to it than meets the eye.

To start with, the physical features of the amp are highly practical. It comes with a standard guitar input, a volume control, a headphone output, a preset selector, a USB connection, and even a handy strap for portability.

Now, let's look at these features in detail!

Digital Modeling

Arguably, the coolest feature of this amp is the digital modeling. By connecting to the Spark app, you can customize your guitar tone in a huge amount of detail.

The app features 33 amps, 43 pedals, and 50,000+ tone presets from the community. That said, you can arrange the pedals and amps however you please! Most of the models have a wide range of controls that really let you shape your tones and create unique guitar voicings.

From vintage clean tones to filthy modern aggression, the digital modeling has you covered across the entire spectrum of guitar amplification. Many of the amps are based on classic models and sound pretty close to the real deal.

As for the effects pedal simulations, they include all the typical types you need: overdrive, distortion, chorus, flange, modulation, reverbs, delays, EQs, compressors, noise gates, and more. Several of these are based on iconic guitar pedal models - and sound authentic, too!

The amps and pedals can be combined in any way you like; you can chain a bunch of different pedals together to create wacky and unique tones. It also helps you to experiment with different signal chains and effects without needing to spend loads of money buying new pedals.

You can also save four hot presets, which you can instantly switch between by pushing the selector button on the top of the Spark GO amp - cool!

Wireless App Connection

Besides the amp modeling, the connected Spark App has a bunch of other cool features that will make your practice sessions easier and more exciting.

For starters, it has a built-in tuner, which is a necessity.

In terms of helping you practice, the app comes with three other neat tools;

Auto Chords - The Spark app contains thousands of songs with the guitar chord and timing information, so you can learn new songs from within the app. You can also connect it to your playlists on Spotify and Apple Music to sync with your favorite music collection! This also lets you stream music and backing tracks from within the app, so you can see which chords you need to play in real-time.

- The Spark app contains thousands of songs with the guitar chord and timing information, so you can learn new songs from within the app. You can also connect it to your playlists on Spotify and Apple Music to sync with your favorite music collection! This also lets you stream music and backing tracks from within the app, so you can see which chords you need to play in real-time. Smart Jam Live - This futuristic mode lets you jam out with AI. The app detects what you are playing and generates an interactive backing track for you to play along with. This is a really neat feature that lets you practice the skill of playing with other musicians!

- This futuristic mode lets you jam out with AI. The app detects what you are playing and generates an interactive backing track for you to play along with. This is a really neat feature that lets you practice the skill of playing with other musicians! Video Capture - Recording your performances and listening back to them is a key technique for improving your skills as a guitarist. In the Spark app, you can use the video capture to record and share your guitar performances, letting you get feedback and tips from the community!

The basic app is completely free; however, you can buy expansion packs to increase the number of amps and effects available. For example, there are a range of signature artist packs that help you capture the tones of iconic guitarists like Hendrix.

Thanks to the wireless connection, you can also use this amp as a Bluetooth speaker and play music through it from your phone.

USB Interface

Another super cool feature of the Spark amps is their built-in audio interface.

This means that you can easily connect the amplifier to your PC via USB, letting you instantly record your guitar performances into audio software for further editing and production.

This is a really powerful feature, which can save you a lot of money compared to buying one separately. Because the amp features an audio output, too, you can connect it to headphones or speakers to listen back to your recordings.

The quality of the audio interface is decent, too. Obviously, it doesn't capture the audio in the depth and frequency range of professional interfaces, but you wouldn't even tell the difference unless you were the most discerning audio engineer.

Headphone Output

A particularly handy feature of this amp is the built-in headphone amp output. This means that you can practice with heavy tones late into the night without disturbing your family or neighbors.

You can also use this as a line output, so you can connect the amp to a larger pair of speakers (or larger amp) to make the most of the digital modeling but squeeze out a bit of extra volume.

Size and Portability

In terms of size, the Spark GO is even smaller than its predecessor, the Spark Mini. Coming in around 5 inches long and 3 inches tall, the Spark GO is literally small enough to fit in your pocket. So there's no excuse to not bring it wherever you go.

It also weighs only 364g, so it's lighter than a can of Coke, which weighs 380g! So you don't need to worry about getting back problems from carrying this beast around with you.

In terms of portability, the Spark GO is designed with convenience in mind. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry around, making it an excellent choice for musicians on the go.

The inclusion of a guitar strap ensures that you can play comfortably while standing or moving around during your practice sessions.

Battery Life

When you're choosing a portable amp, one of the biggest concerns is about the battery life and charging time.

For its size, the Spark GO has pretty good battery life, although it's not the longest.

In general, you can expect it to last long enough for a full practice session. On half volume, it lasts around 8 hours, and on max volume, it's closer to around 4 hours of playing.

This means you'll probably need to charge it every other day if you play regularly. But it's definitely long enough to take out the house for an outdoor jam session.

Thankfully, the charging time is pretty speedy, too, and the battery can be replenished in around 2 hours of charging. Additionally, you can still use the amp when it's charging, so you can use it around the house without worrying about it dying mid-session.

Build Quality & Accessories

The final consideration is toward the overall build quality and design - which I was really impressed with. The rubber, plastic, and metal construction gives it a sturdy and rugged feel, and no parts feel flimsy or weak.

You can also customize the amp a bit, as you can swap out the front grille for a couple of different colors and also a reversible carrying strap with two different colors. The amp itself can be bought in either white or black - with a range of different grille colors.

The product also comes with a few nice extras in the box:

A reversible carrying strap with two color options

A removable protective sleep for keeping the amp safe and clean during transportation

A USB-C cable for charging and PC connection

Two swappable grille covers: one woven, one hardshell

A detailed user manual

Spark GO Pros and Cons

Before getting to the final verdict, here are some important pros and cons to consider.

Pros of the Positive Grid Spark GO Amp

Incredibly Portable : This is one of the smallest and most transportable practice amps we've seen. You'll struggle to find anything this small that sounds this great!

: This is one of the smallest and most transportable practice amps we've seen. You'll struggle to find anything this small that sounds this great! Affordable Modeling Amp: The Spark Amp is known for providing a ton of amp models and effects at a relatively low price point, making it accessible to many guitarists. For the size, this amp has a huge range of tones that can provide infinite inspiration.

The Spark Amp is known for providing a ton of amp models and effects at a relatively low price point, making it accessible to many guitarists. For the size, this amp has a huge range of tones that can provide infinite inspiration. Smart Features: It has smart features such as automatic tone suggestions, chord recognition, and a mobile app that offers access to a vast library of tones and backing tracks.

It has smart features such as automatic tone suggestions, chord recognition, and a mobile app that offers access to a vast library of tones and backing tracks. Versatile Practice Tool: The Spark Amp is suitable for practice, jamming, and recording. It's relatively compact and includes a built-in tuner, metronome, and USB audio interface.

Cons to Consider

Limited Volume: Due to the small size, you can't expect a huge amount of volume from this amp - it will get drowned out by a bigger amp. But for quieter practice sessions and jamming at home, the volume is enough!

Due to the small size, you can't expect a huge amount of volume from this amp - it will get drowned out by a bigger amp. But for quieter practice sessions and jamming at home, the volume is enough! Shorter Battery Life: Unlike larger practice amps, the built-in battery life is a little bit short, lasting for a max of 8 hours playing. This is enough for a decent jam session, although you will need to charge it more regularly than others.

Unlike larger practice amps, the built-in battery life is a little bit short, lasting for a max of 8 hours playing. This is enough for a decent jam session, although you will need to charge it more regularly than others. Requires Smartphone: A blessing and a curse, the smartphone app. You need to connect this amp to your smartphone to get the full range of features out of it; otherwise, you only have a volume control. Still, for this price, it's not a huge ask.

Other Spark Amps?

The Spark GO is just one of the amps in this range. All of these amps take advantage of Positive Grid's renowned amp modeling, powerful smartphone app, and high-quality manufacturing.

If you want the same features but in a larger and louder package, you should check out some of the other models:

This was the original amp in the range and is the largest of the three; if you want to maximize your volume and want some extra on-board controls, this is a great choice.

The Mini sits in between the Spark and the Go in terms of size, volume, and control. You can think of this as the middle child! Check out our full review of the Positive Grid Spark Mini here.

FAQs About Positive Grid Spark GO

Is the Spark GO worth buying?

Whether Spark Amps are worth buying is ultimately a matter of personal taste; however, they do have a range of objectively attractive features. Most notably, the simple yet diverse amp modeling is offered through the connected smartphone app.

If you want an amp that is portable but packs in infinite tonal options, Spark Amps are definitely worth looking at.

How long does the battery last on the Spark GO amp?

The battery of the Spark GO amp lasts around 4 hours at max volume and around 8 hours when played at half volume or below. Thankfully, it only takes around 2 hours to fully charge.

Do you have to pay for the Positive Grid Spark app?

The Positive Grid Spark app is free to use and comes with a huge range of amps and effects simulations, as well as a load of other smart features like chord information, AI backing tracks, and preset managers.

However, you can buy additional expansion packs to unlock more tones inside the app, but even the free selection is pretty huge!

Positive Grid Spark GO: Overal Verdict = 4.5/5

In conclusion, the Positive Grid Spark GO is an impressive piece of equipment that caters to the needs of modern guitarists.

Its compact size, combined with powerful features like amp modeling and smart backing tracks, make it an ideal choice for those seeking flexibility in their music-making and practice process.

Overall, the Positive Grid Spark Pro combines advanced digital modeling technology with user-friendly features to deliver a top-notch practice amp experience.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced guitarist looking to take your skills to new heights, this amp has everything you need to elevate your playing abilities and unleash your creativity.

In terms of input volume, battery life, and functionality, this tiny amp really blows me away for its size. Of course, being so tiny, you can't expect a huge tone, but it's definitely loud enough for most solo practice situations.

However, if you want something a bit louder and more versatile, I'd suggest looking at some of the other amps on the Positive Grid Spark range!