If you think that having a tiny practice amp sounds good in theory, but you're concerned about whether or not such an amp exists that actually sounds good, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is here to dispel all doubt.

Videos by American Songwriter

Surely you're already familiar with the Positive Grid Spark 40, the digital modeling amp with an amazing app that has been making waves in the guitar community for the past few years.

And now the geniuses at Positive Grid have introduced a smaller, battery-powered digital modelling combo that offers much of the same technology and features of the Spark 40 but in an even more portable package that's great for practice, busking, or even as a Bluetooth speaker.

This deceptively diminutive amp (3 lbs, approximately 5" x 6" x 7") pumps an incredibly huge stereo sound out of its two 2" speakers. 10 watts of Class D power run off of a built-in 3,000 mAh rechargeable Lithium battery give you the sound of a much bigger amp thanks to its secret weapon, a passive radiator in the base.

So if you were worried about compromising sound quality for portability, forget it. The Positive Grid Spark Mini is the perfect practice amp and Bluetooth speaker for travel, busking, playing in the backyard, and camping... you get where we're going with this.

And since it pairs with the Spark app, you get all the tonal versatility and features of the world's leading modeling amp to go along with it. For incredible sound and versatility on the go at a double-take-worthy price, look no further than the Positive Grid Spark Mini.

Overview

Let's start our Positive Grid Spark Mini review with a brief overview of the amp and some of its attributes and features.

Looks-wise, the Spark Mini sports the same clean design aesthetic as its big brother, the original Spark amp. It's available in black or pearl, both of which feature the Spark's signature gold piping.

Positive Grid also offers the option of a fully customizable personalized grille for your Spark Mini—how cool is that?

We already alluded to the fact that the Spark Mini is surprisingly loud for such a small amp. For this, we have to thank the combination of its custom-designed speakers for stereo sound with a passive radiator for increased low-end response.

The Spark Mini boasts a simple control panel with a more minimal design than the full-size Spark. Three control knobs adorn the top panel: Preset, which allows you to toggle between four programmable presets, Guitar, which is your guitar volume control, and Music, which controls your streamed audio volume.

And while the onboard control panel doesn't offer a whole lot in the way of, well, control, the Spark Mini's fully integrated with the Spark app, the same BIAS tone engine-powered amp modeling software that has made the Positive Grid Spark 40 guitar amp a massive sensation.

Pros:

Incredible power-to-size ratio

All the same great guitar tones and features of the original Spark Amp are available on the Spark app

Rechargeable battery has a surprisingly long life

Great value

So. Much. Fun!!!

Cons:

You might prefer the Spark 40 if you don't actually plan on taking it everywhere

Your screen time is about to go way up

Features and Benefits

Now that we've piqued your interest in the Positive Grid Spark Mini, it's a good time to dive in and more deeply explore the useful features that this awesome little amp has to offer.

Control Panel

The control panel offers a simple and easy-to-use interface that allows you to fairly quickly dial in some killer guitar tones off the bat.

The Preset knob offers four selections (Custom, Solo, Lead, Rhythm), which are intended for you to program with your own custom tones, which you'll design in the Spark app.

(Don't be put off by the very first sounds you hear from the amp—the factory presets, especially the amount of delay, were a bit over-the-top for our tastes. Please do yourself a favor and get on that app ASAP to reach the modeler's full potential—and make sure both Bluetooth Audio and Tone Control are connected).

Once you have customized your presets, you'll have no trouble switching between lead and rhythm tones with the onboard control knob. But you still might want to have the app in hand if you want to "stomp" some effects.

And then there are just two onboard volume controls, one for your guitar volume and one for your streaming audio volume. This is where it becomes apparent to guitar players that Positive Grid intended the Spark Mini to function as a Bluetooth speaker as much as it is a guitar amp.

Some players might feel that the real estate on the physical amp could have been better used with, say, gain control or some EQs, but this thing was really designed with the app in mind as far as most of the heavy lifting is concerned.

Tone Options and Effects/Spark App

Like its big brother, the Spark 40, the Spark app is where the Positive Grid Spark Mini gets much of its appeal. This iOS/Android compatible app supplies 33 amps and 43 effects, plus over 50,000 downloadable tones, all fully customizable for you to save in your amp's preset slots.

We can't emphasize it enough—this app is a blast to play with. Picture having just about every legendary amp, overdrive, delay, reverb, and more at your fingertips to combine and dial in tones to your heart's content.

Save your four favorite sounds into the amp's preset slots, Custom, Solo, Lead, and Rhythm—but we suspect you will never really settle on just four tones. So much of the fun is in the tweaking!

Plus, the Spark app is home to Spark's Smart Jam feature, which interprets eight bars of your electric guitar signal and follows your playing's rhythm, feel, and key signature to instantly create a bass and drum backing track that responds to your every move.

What's more, the app's Auto Chords feature instantly transcribes your favorite songs so you can jam along with confidence while following a chord chart. Slow down or repeat sections as needed, and control the streaming audio independently from your guitar volume using the amp's control knobs.

Onboard Tech

The Positive Grid Spark Mini features the latest onboard guitar amp technology to give you the ultimate playing experience.

The key to its great sound is the Passive Radiator and two active stereo speakers that are angled for maximum stereo separation. You won't believe the sounds coming out of this little amp!

What is a passive radiator, you ask? It's essentially a speaker that uses the sound pressure created by the active speakers to help create deeper pitches, I.E., bass. This facilitates a bass response far beyond what you would expect from an amp of this size.

The Spark Mini contains an internal rechargeable battery, allowing up to eight hours of battery life at moderate volumes. In addition to a guitar input, there's an aux input for connecting external audio devices, Bluetooth connection for streaming, a stereo line out, and a USB-C connector which allows you to use the amp as a simple audio interface.

Things to Consider Before Buying

If you're shopping for a mini practice amp or digital modeler, there are some things you might want to consider before you make your final decision.

We'll outline a few of these important factors below and help you to make an educated and wise purchasing decision.

Size and Power

If you're looking for a smaller amp, you should first determine what specific type of amp (E.G., solid state, digital, tube) best suits your needs.

Hint, hint: you're not going to get the best out of a tube amp at low volumes, but the Positive Grid Spark Mini can effectively emulate tons of classic tube amp tones without waking your neighbors.

That's why we think a digital modeling amp like the Spark Mini is your best option when it comes to practice amps. Not only does a digital modelling combo give you tons of cool tones to choose from, but they often contain some really compelling extra features like Positive Grid's Smart Jam and Auto Chords.

The power rating and volume capabilities of the amp are other factors to consider if you intend to play at home. For practice purposes, a lower-wattage amp will do just fine, but if you plan to play with others or perform in small venues, you might want an amp with higher wattage and volume options.

Higher-wattage digital amps will generally have attenuators or other means of dialing down the volume to a level suitable for practice while managing to dial in the same great tones you'd have at a higher volume. But they're also more expensive and more of a pain to lug around—your 1x10" combo isn't going in your backpack.

So if size and portability are important to you, tiny practice amps like the Spark Mini are a great way to go. The volume and sound quality available from the Spark Mini is comparable to other larger amps (like the Spark 40) but comes in an incredibly portable, battery-powered chassis.

Features and Effects

If you want a practice amp that's loaded with different amp models and effects, you can't go wrong with the Spark Mini and the accompanying Spark App. No other practice amp on the market can offer the same range of amp models and effects, let alone the special features already discussed above.

Sure, you might not care for having that many options, in which case, there are certainly more affordable options with fewer tones, fewer features, and less portability.

But we think the Spark Mini offers incredible value, and you'll agree that it's well worth the slightly higher price than some competing modelers.

Interface and Connectivity

Again, it's hard to beat the Spark Mini for the sheer number of connectivity options. So if you're looking for features like headphone jacks, auxiliary inputs, USB ports for recording or firmware updates, and compatibility with any external pedals or footswitches you have in mind, you can't do much better.

Digital modelers, however, can be complex to operate due to all the onboard tech and the vast and customizable tone banks they tend to feature. If you're looking for something simpler and don't want to have your phone in your hand for half of your practice time, you may want to consider something else.

Social Proof

There's a reason Positive Grid has been making a huge impact in the guitar community. If you don't believe us, just look at these user reviews! Players of all experience levels can find something to love about this amplifier, and the five-star reviews say it all:

"A big winner"... "best amp ever"... the entire internet seems to be in agreement that the Positive Grid Spark Mini is a great practice amp and a great recording amp for just about anyone. And if this still isn't enough proof, you'll just have to pick one up and see for yourself.

Alternatives

The Positive Grid Spark 40 represents the future of digital modeling amps, hands down. Arguably the ultimate amp for home use, this little desktop combo will keep your practice time inspired and super fun, just like its smaller sibling, the Spark Mini.

The larger Spark amp comes equipped with loads of onboard tone settings that can be more easily and quickly accessed via the amp's onboard control knobs. And, just like the Mini, you can access a 10,000+ tone library when used in conjunction with the Spark app.

If you like the sound of all the Spark Mini's features we described above but think you might appreciate a more comprehensive user experience and don't require the added portability, we highly recommend considering a Spark 40.

If you want a micro amp that offers comparable portability to the Spark Mini but with a much simpler user experience and nothing but a genuine tube tone, the Orange Micro Dark could be a good choice for you.

In contrast to the Spark Mini, this amp is for the player who only wants one thing when it comes to guitar tone—authentic tube tone that's perfect for bedroom jams, practice, and even small gigs. Bring your own pedalboard to the fully buffered effects loop cause there are no onboard modelling FX to be found here.

It does, however, feature Orange's great-sounding CabSim speaker emulation, which is great for headphone jamming, and of course, there's a speaker output for blasting through your favorite speaker cab. Just be sure to take note—this is NOT a combo amp and will not produce any sound all on its own.

Finally, if you want a desktop amp that offers something slightly different from the Positive Grid Spark amps, we have the Yamaha THR10II. This amp comes with some great onboard amp sounds and is a little more bare-bones than the Spark when it comes to the tech side of things.

With 15 guitar amp models, 3 bass amp models, and 3 mic models, there's plenty of tonal versatility for your bedroom studio needs. And it's got USB connectivity so you basically get an interface and a practice amp all in one compact and stylish package.

Plus, it's Bluetooth compatible and sounds as good streaming your favorite tunes as it does giving voice to your favorite electric guitars. This could be a good option if the stylish, vintage-y appearance appeals to you more than the slick, modern aesthetic of the Spark or if you just don't want to deal with an app.

Check out our full article on the best mini amps.

Conclusion

Electric guitar enthusiasts, rejoice! Gone are the days of lugging around an acoustic guitar in a massive hard shell case, only to endure uninspiring and dull practice or songwriting sessions.

With the Positive Grid Spark Mini, you can grab your gig bag and go with all the great tones of a home studio at your disposal.

So, there you have it. If you want the ultimate practice amp for home use, travel, camping, and more, look no further than the Positive Grid Spark Mini.

But a word of warning before you go: try as you might, it is futile to resist the urge to jam along to every single song that comes on while using it as a bluetooth speaker!