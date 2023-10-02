Travis Barker Gives Update on His Physical and Emotional Health

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has given a health update on social media. The band are currently touring Europe and the U.K, and their upcoming ninth studio album, One More Time…, is set to be released on October 20.

Barker posted two tweets on September 29, with the first commenting on his current anxieties over travel. “I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death,” Barker wrote. “I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though.”

“Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal,” Barker wrote in the follow-up tweet. “Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me.”

Barker survived a plane crash that took the lives of four people including two pilots on September 19, 2008. This year, Barker made a tribute post to the friends he lost in the tragic accident. “Rest In Peace. Lil Chris, Che, DJAM,” Barker wrote on Instagram Stories. “Gone but never forgotten.”

Barker was terrified of flying for years, but back in July, the drummer revealed that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has helped him try and conquer his fear. “Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash,” Barker wrote on his Instagram story. “Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash.”

Barker detailed the horrific crash in an interview with ABC News back in 2015. “The plane’s on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seat belt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel. I basically ignite my whole body in fire,” he said. “I’m so soaked in jet fuel, there’s nothing I can do to put the fire out.”

Blink-182 are currently set to play several concerts in Europe and the U.K. this month, including a gig on October 4 at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona. It is not clear if Barker’s health will affect the tour dates in the long run.