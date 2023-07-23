Post Malone Delivers Surprise Performance at Times Square

Post Malone gave fans quite a surprise. The singer became the first artist to perform at the TSX stage, which is located in New York’s Time Square. Several videos online show fans rushing to see what was happening as a ticker showed up on the side of the building.

Videos by American Songwriter

At around 5:30 pm, the singer went on stage, which sat behind an enormous 18,000 square-foot billboard. Malone was seen holding up his guitar and quickly performing his newly released single, “Overdrive.”

“I’m so happy the rain cleared up so we can hang out, ladies and gentlemen,” Malone went on to tell the crowd. “I just wanted to say to everybody who came to hang out I’m so grateful and so very honored to be kicking this off. This is the coolest venue in the f–king universe. I’m super nervous and super happy you guys came out.”

RELATED: Post Malone Shares Bespoke Video Around Vulnerable Ballad “Overdrive”

Malone also decided to perform his fan-favorite song, “Circles,” as the crowd cheered him on. “I’m the first guy to do this, and I was super terrified because I know everyone has a busy day and a busy schedule,” he continued to tell the crowd. “I have a new album coming out later this month and I’m super excited to play you something off the new record that hasn’t been released yet. Hopefully, I don’t f–k it up.” He went on to sing some of his hits such as “Congratulations” and “Sunflower” to name a few.

Malone’s new album, Austin, is set to be released on July 28, with the singer giving unique clues about the record, not only in Times Square but on his social media sites as well. Officially announcing the new album, Malone took to Instagram to reveal his new project. “This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. i feel it captures who i am as a man and as an artist in this moment. thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. i love y’all so much, and am ready to fucking party with y’all. cheers, and keep spreading love💕🍻.”

Malone recently announced his duet with Noah Kahan, who released a special version of his viral hit, “Dial Drunk,” off his new album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).

“The reaction to Dial Drunk has been so incredible and so overwhelming. I never know when or why a song is going to land and to see the meaning and connection you have drawn from this track has inspired me in a way I have never been inspired before. You can only imagine my shock and excitement when Post told me he wanted to not only sing on it, but write his own verse,” Kahan revealed on Instagram.

He continued, “I have been listening to Post Malone since White Iverson dropped, even covering “Congratulations” right when my career was beginning. It feels like a full circle moment and it has been a dream come true to make this collaboration happen. Thank you so much Post for blessing me with your involvement.”

POST MALONE SHUTS DOWN TIMES SQUARE. https://t.co/fiJLduqEtO — Extra Posty (@ExtraPosty) July 18, 2023

Post Malone shut down Times Square 🗽 pic.twitter.com/BNT9Q41ZFD — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 18, 2023

Photo Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images