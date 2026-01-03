Post Malone Fans Are Begging for an Official Cover of This Jason Aldean Hit After His Killer New Year’s Eve Performance

Releasing his country music debut F-1 Trillion in 2024, Post Malone has made himself right at home in Nashville. Featuring collaborations with artists like Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, and Morgan Wallen, the album skyrocketed to the top of both the Billboard 200 and the Top Country charts. And to close out 2025, the “Pour Me a Drink” crooner, 30, proved his staying power yet again with a dynamic performance during ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. Paying tribute to country music greats such as Vince Gill and Jason Aldean, fans are now clamoring for the crossover star to officially release a cover of Jason Aldean’s 2005 hit “Amarillo Sky.”

Looking the part in a white cowboy hat and belt buckle, Posty lent soulful grit to the song, written from the perspective of an Amarillo farmer struggling to stay afloat amid a Texas Panhandle drought: He says, “Lord, I never complain, I never ask ‘Why?’ / Please don’t let my dreams run dry / Underneath this Amarillo Sky.”

Originally penned and recorded in 2001 by John Rich, Aldean’s cover for his debut album earned him three ACM Awards nominations four years later. And Malone certainly left his mark on the poignant track as well. “need posty to officially cover this,” one TikTok user wrote. Another commented that Posty’s rendition “slaps as good as Jason’s version.”

Post Malone Hints at New Music This Year

Despite not releasing a new album in 2025, Post Malone was seemingly everywhere. He performed at Coachella, headlined the Big A** Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll, and took the stage for his beloved Dallas Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving halftime show. And during a recent live Twitch stream, the “I Had Some Help” singer dropped a bombshell on his fans.

“Chances are, chat, we are getting two albums in 2026,” Malone said. “If everything goes my way.”

He didn’t elaborate, but the singer previously told Billboard that he had already written 45 songs for the next project. Malone also teased that he would drop new music before he headlines Bud Light’s Super Bowl concert on Sunday, Feb. 8.

“Allegedly a hundred percent maybe, definitely,” he said. “Keep your ears [open.]”

Featured image by Spencer Miller/Penske Media via Getty Images