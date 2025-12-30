Post Malone Says 2026 Could Bring Not One, but Two New Albums

Although Post Malone didn’t release a new album in 2025, he remained busy over the last twelve months. Glancing back at the year, he performed at Coachella, helmed the Big A** Stadium Tour, and even covered “Losers” alongside Jelly Roll at the CMA Awards. Just a sample of Malone’s 2025, he prepared for an eventual 2026, which could include not one but two new albums.

While spending years in the music industry, 2024 was a major milestone for Malone. Releasing his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, the singer watched country music embrace him with open arms. Loving every minute he worked on the album, Malone also cherished the rich history that surrounded Nashville.

If that wasn’t enough, Malone got the chance to collaborate with a few country music stars like Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and even Morgan Wallen. He also took the stage with Keith Urban and Hank Williams Jr.

With Malone showing no signs of turning away from country music, the singer hinted at new music. Finding new ways to connect with fans, the hitmaker decided to start streaming himself on Twitch. Spending hours on the platform, fans continuously hurled questions at Malone as he played video games.

Post Malone Hopes To Respect The History Of Country Music

During a portion of the stream, Malone was speaking with his fans when he announced the possibility of two new albums in 2026. “Chances are, chat, we are getting two albums in 2026. If everything goes my way.” Malone didn’t expand on his statement, but it was more than enough to get fans excited.

Having spent a few years in country music, Malone discussed how he approached the genre with respect. Again, with country music having a rich history, the singer only wished to add his name to its legacy. “I want to make sure I do things with respect. I feel honored that everyone has been accepting and patient with me.”

Already topping the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts with F-1 Trillion, Malone’s follow-up now carries high expectations as fans eagerly wait to see whether 2026 delivers one new album – or two.



