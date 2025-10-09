Post Malone Welcomes Brooks & Dunn for Epic “Neon Moon” and “Brand New Man” Performances at Grand Opening of Posty’s on Broadway

Although Beyoncé dabbled in country music with her album Cowboy Carter, Post Malone completely embraced the history of country when releasing F-1 Trillion. Getting the chance to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the genre, it seemed that Nashville grabbed hold of the singer. And since that moment, Malone couldn’t get enough. Recently, he crossed a new milestone when opening his own Nashville bar. Wanting to celebrate the grand opening of Posty’s, the hitmaker decided to team up with Brooks & Dunn for an unforgettable performance.

While the home of country music, Nashville, went through some interesting changes over the last few years, when stars like Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, and even Lainey Wilson used their stardom to open either a bar or restaurant. With the city swarming with restaurants surrounding country music stars, it seemed only natural that Malone would follow.

Since opening three months ago, Posty’s has offered six bars, a dining room, rooftop access, and three stages. With more than enough room to party, the restaurant finally celebrated its grand opening with a special event. For those lucky enough to gain entry into the event, they heard Malone cover songs like “Outlaw Woman” and “What the Cowgirls Do.”

Brooks & Dunn Help Post Malone Become A “Brand New Man”

Not wanting to celebrate alone, Malone brought a few friends with him. Throughout the night, he performed with Dierks Bentley and Wilson. But the highlight of the show, which was free, was the singer covering “Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn.

Labeling them “legendary”, Malone didn’t just cover one song from the duo. He wouldn’t let them leave without a performance of “Neon Moon.”

With fans kicking themselves for not being able to make the event, there are still a few chances to see Malone in concert. On October 11th, he will perform at the RedWest Country Music Festival in Salt Lake City. After that, fans might need a passport as he will travel to Abu Dhabi and India to close out 2025.

But don’t worry, starting in spring 2026, he will return to the stage for the Stagecoach festival in California on April 26th. With a voice that can cross genres and a heart that now beats in Nashville, Malone’s latest move cements him as one of country music’s most unlikely ambassadors.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)