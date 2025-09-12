Luke Bryan Announced for Carolina Country Music Fest 2026 Alongside Post Malone and Blake Shelton

Already a tourist destination, Myrtle Beach offered more than good food and good times. Those who traveled to the area also enjoyed sunshine, beaches, and a vibrant nightlife. But outside of the rides, food, and drinks, Myrtle Beach was also home to the Carolina Country Music Festival. Adding some good music to a day at the beach, the festival announced its lineup for the 2026 season. And already promoting acts like Post Malone and Blake Shelton, it appeared that the CCMF will also welcome Luke Bryan.

Just the latest star to be announced as a headliner at the festival, the co-founder of Southern Emertainment, the company behind the CCMF, Bob Durkin, shared his excitement about adding Bryan to the lineup. “Luke Bryan is one of the biggest entertainers in country music, and having him join Blake Shelton and Post Malone makes this year’s CCMF lineup one of the most exciting we’ve ever built. His catalog of hits, his energy on stage, and his connection with fans are unmatched — this is going to be a show to remember.”

How Much To See Luke Bryan, Post Malone, And Blake Shelton At CCMF

Revealing just a few of the performers expected to take the stage, CCMF will include over 40 artists on numerous stages. With more than enough singers to pick from, tickets for the festival started at $299.00 for a 3-day general admission, which included Thursday night. For those looking to spend a little more, a 4-day main stage VIP ticket would cost $579.00.

But given the lineup of Shelton, Malone, and Bryan, some might want to splurge on the 4-day super VIP experience. And what does that include? “Super VIP (SVIP) ticket is the premier luxury experience and includes everything our Main Stage VIP tickets offer PLUS: an elevated viewing platform with full bar, air-conditioned catering tent with seating, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and an evening buffet.”

Although the super VIP ticket offered both music and luxury, it came at a cost. For those with the money, the ticket costs a staggering $1,999.00. Thankfully, the CCMF offered payment plans to help fans spread the cost over several months. And with the event not kicking off until June, there was more than enough time to pay off the balance.

With summer 2026 promising sunshine, sand, and some of the biggest names in music, Myrtle Beach looks ready to turn the Carolina Country Music Fest into the ultimate destination for country fans.

