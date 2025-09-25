Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone to Headline Stagecoach 2026

Stagecoach’s 2026 lineup has been revealed. The California country music festival recently announced that Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone will headline the 2026 event, which will take place on April 24, 25, and 26.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Honored to be your Friday night headliner,” Johnson wrote on Instagram in the wake of the announcement, while Wilson took to her Story to share that she’s “excited and honored to be headlining” on Saturday.

Set to be held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the festival will also feature performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Journey, Brooks & Dunn, and Hootie and the Blowfish.

Ella Langley, Counting Crows, Sam Barber, Nate Smith, Chase Rice, Wynonna Judd, and BigXthaPlug will take the stage on Friday. The following day, Little Big Town, Bush, Gavin Adcock, and Teddy Swims will perform. Then, on Sunday, Warren Zeiders, Third Eye Blind, Wyatt Flores, and Brett Young will wow the crowd.

Other performers throughout the weekend include Noah Cyrus, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Ryan Hurd, among many, many more.

Additionally, Diplo, Pitbull, and Ludacris will perform late-night sets.

Earlier this year, Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs headlined the festival, with additional performances by Brothers Osborne, Lana Del Rey, Sturgill Simpson, Nelly, Midland, and Sammy Hagar.

Other past headliners include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton.

What to Expect From Stagecoach 2026

Outside of music, Stagecoach will feature BBQ from Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, where there will be daily cooking demos with Fieri, expert pitmasters, and special guests. Guests will be able to imbibe at the Cowboy Cantina.

Attendees can also look forward to Diplo’s HonkyTonk, which will some of the world’s hottest DJs, line dancing lessons, and more.

Other available experiences including shopping, riding a ferris wheel, spending time in a special kids space, participating in a ranch experience, and seeing the Budweiser Clydesdales in person.

Passes to Stagecoach 2026 will go on sale Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. PT. Fans can look in their festival tickets for $99 by using a payment plan.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage