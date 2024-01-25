Elton John Releasing Book Celebrating His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour: “It’s Been a Beautiful Journey”

Elton John will celebrate his epic, five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a self-penned book that will arrive this fall. Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour will be published on September 24, and will offer readers “an epic visual journey” documenting the outing, according to a statement.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my new book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour, which goes behind the scenes on my final tour,” John said in a message on his social media pages. “It’s been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life.”

The tour kicked off on September 8, 2018, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and featured a total of 330 concerts by the time it wrapped up on July 8, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

More Details About the Book

The book will showcase many of the trek’s highlights, including the last U.S. concerts of the trek at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2022, and John’s June 2023 performance at the U.K.’s famous Glastonbury Festival.

The book also will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at various aspects of the trek, including John’s Gucci-designed wardrobe, the detailed stage design, the celebrities who attended the shows, and more.

John also shared more details about the book in his social-media post, revealing that it will feature “stories and memories, not just from this tour but from throughout my career.” He added, “I’ve [also] included unreleased photography and memorabilia that I hope give you never-before-seen insights of my life on the road.”

Among the memorabilia featured in the book are posters, sketches, and postcards from John’s personal archive.

Buying the Book

The book also includes a foreword written by John’s husband and manager, David Furnish. Furnish was the creative director of the tour, and is also CEO of John’s CEO of Rocket Entertainment company.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour is priced at $59, and can be pre-ordered now. Fans who buy the book through John’s online store will receive it on September 10, two weeks before the official release date. Members of Elton’s Rocket Club who purchase the book will receive “a surprise E* keychain,” while supplies last.

John Recently Joined the EGOT Club

As previously reported, John recently became the latest celebrity to join the EGOT club; that is, someone who’s won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award during their career. John reached EGOT status when he won an Emmy Award on January 15.

John’s Emmy was in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category, for his Disney+ concert special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. The show featured his performance at the last Dodger Stadium concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which took place on November 20, 2022.