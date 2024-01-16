Elton John Becomes Latest Member of the EGOT Club

In each field of entertainment, there are the big prizes. The Emmy Awards for television, the Grammy Awards for music, the Oscars for movies and the Tony Awards for stage acting. Well, some—indeed, very few—are able to accumulate (at least) one of each. And on Monday night (January 15), Elton John became the latest to earn the distinction.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, the EGOT club has a new member, the 76-year-old British-born songwriter, performer and icon of fashion. John earned the last award he needed—an Emmy—on Monday at the 2024 awards ceremony. John won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for his 2022 Disney+ special, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

[RELATED: Watch: Queen’s 1981 Montreal Concert Remastered; See Rare Photographs of the Band Taken by Security Guard]

Responding to the honor, John said in a statement, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John’s Disney+ special was a three-hour live-streamed concert from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It also marked his final official performance in North America, as the singer retired after the show. It also paid tribute to John’s 1975 show in L.A., which helped announce him as a global force.

Previously, Sir Elton won two Oscars, including one for The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” He won a Tony or Best Original Score for his stage offering Aida and six Grammy Awards during his career, including the Grammy Legend Award.

Only 24 other artists have earned the coveted EGOT status, including songwriters and performers Jennifer Hudson and John Legend. Check out a trailer for John’s award-winning special here below.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images