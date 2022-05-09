Prince Estate Releases Remixed, Remastered “1999” Off Upcoming Live Album

A live version of Prince’s 1982 hit “1999” has been remastered, remixed, and released by his estate. Performed during Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain tour at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985, the release is part of the upcoming Prince and the Revolution: Live album, out June 3.

The video shows Prince, donned in his sparkling purple duster and ruffled shirt performing the song through a cloud of smoke. Prince and the Revolution: Live will be accompanied by special programming premiering on PBS on June 4 and available for digital purchase on June 7.

The estate also dropped the teaser for the next season of the Official Prince Podcast with a preview of “The Story of Prince and the Revolution: Live,” which will debut on May 26. The podcast, hosted by Minneapolis music journalist Andrea Swensson, features all five members of The Revolution—including Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Dr. Fink, BrownMark, and Bobby Z—talking about the launch of the tour, the Purple Rain film premiere, and the Syracuse show.

The upcoming release of Prince and the Revolution: Live, which has been archived in Prince’s Paisley Park vault for more than 30 years, marks the first time the concert will be available with the original video rescanned, restored, and color-corrected, and the original multitrack audio master reels remixed and remastered by Prince’s recording engineer Chris James.

Courtesy of The Prince Estate/Photo credit: Nancy Bundt