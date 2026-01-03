Prince “Conquers a New Generation” With Some Help From ‘Stranger Things’

April 2016 marks a decade since the music industry lost one of its most singular artists in Prince. In addition to selling more than 100 millions albums, the architect of the Minneapolis Sound also made history in 1984 after starring in the film Purple Rain. Releasing a soundtrack of the same name, Prince became the first artist ever to land a No. 1 film, album and single with the timeless ballad “When Doves Cry.” Now, 40 years after its release, the career-defining album is enjoying renewed attention thanks to Netflix’s blockbuster hit Stranger Things.

Prince Sees Streaming Spike Post-‘Stranger Things’ Finale

On Dec. 31, the beloved horror/sci-fi drama came to a close after five seasons. Stranger Things said good-bye to fans with some help from Prince, whose hits “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry” featured prominently in the final episode.

According to a report from Variety on Friday (Jan. 2), the “Raspberry Beret” singer’s streaming numbers have nearly doubled since the Stranger Things finale aired. Notably, his Gen Z listenership has also climbed 88 percent.

Prince didn’t need the help, but damn, it’s fun to watch him conquer a new generation. — thxy (@thanksy_) January 2, 2026

Two songs are primarily driving the boost. Streams for “Purple Rain” have risen 243 percent, with a 577 percent increase in global Gen-Z streams specifically. “When Doves Cry” also saw a 200 percent boost in global streams, along with a 128 percent increase in Gen Z streams.

“Prince didn’t need the help, but damn, it’s fun to watch him conquer a new generation,” remarked one fan on X/Twitter.

Why “When Doves Cry” Was Prince’s Biggest Career Risk Yet

Released in May 1984, “When Doves Cry” spent five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and became the year’s top-selling single. In addition to writing and composing the song, Prince also played every instrument himself.

However, it’s the instrument he didn’t play that makes “When Doves Cry” unique. According to Songfacts, Prince removed the bassline at the last minute to achieve a different sound.

“Sometimes your brain kind of splits in two – your ego tells you one thing, and the rest of you says something else,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer told Bass Player magazine. “You have to go with what you know is right.”

